Bihar CM Nitish Kumar urges quick completion of land survey by 2025, says 'shall I touch your feet?' | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar distributes appointment letters to candidates selected for Special Survey Assistant Settlement officers.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged officials to expedite the ongoing land survey, emphasising the need for its completion before the state assembly elections in 2025. Addressing a gathering where he distributed appointment letters to 9,888 newly selected Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officers and other related posts, Kumar highlighted the critical importance of this project.

Call for action

"I have said that these works (land surveys) must be done before the elections. If all these works are done before July 2025, it will be good. I bow to you (Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar Singh) with folded hands. Shall I touch your feet? I say this to everyone, do it as soon as possible," Kumar stated, pressing the officials for swift action.

Impact on crime reduction

The Chief Minister pointed out that 60 per cent of crimes in Bihar are land-related disputes. He stressed that with the appointment of nearly 10,000 new officials, the Revenue and Land Reforms department can complete the special survey and settlement of lands across the state by the deadline.

Political context

Nitish Kumar's push for the survey's completion comes after rejoining the NDA bloc in January, following his departure from the Mahagathbandhan alliance. This recent political shift marks his fifth crossover in a decade, preceding his ninth term as Chief Minister, and led to the formation of a new NDA government in Bihar.

Also read | Bihar: Another bridge collapses in Saran, 10th such incident in 16 days