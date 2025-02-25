Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets BJP president JP Nadda, discusses future strategy of NDA The visit comes months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. BJP president Nadda is on a two-day visit to Bihar which started on Monday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met BJP national president JP Nadda at the state guest house in Patna. Both the leaders discussed the future strategy of the NDA in Bihar as the elections are due in the state this year.

Kumar drove to the State Guest House, where the Union health minister had put up after reaching the city. During the meeting both the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary were also present in the meeting.

Nadda arrived in Bihar on Monday on a two-day tour of the state. He reached the Gaya airport in the evening, where he was accorded a warm welcome by BJP workers. Although he did not take any questions the state BJP leaders said that he was in Gaya on a personal visit.

As per the sources, Nadda, who holds the charge of Health and Family Welfare in the Central Cabinet, could also attend a function organised on the occasion of the Patna Medical College and Hospital completing 100 years of its establishment.

The programme at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna will also be attended by President Droupadi Murmu, besides a large number of doctors from across the world, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)