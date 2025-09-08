Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces hike in wages for Anganwadi workers and helpers Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a significant hike in honorarium for Anganwadi workers and helpers, along with increased incentives for ASHA and Mamta workers, to recognize their vital role in maternal and child health.

Patna:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a significant increase in the monthly honorarium for Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state on Monday. The monthly payment for Anganwadi workers has been raised from Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,000, while Anganwadi helpers will now receive Rs 4,500 instead of Rs 4,000. The government has issued the necessary guidelines for prompt implementation.

Recognition of vital role in child and maternal nutrition

CM Nitish Kumar acknowledged the critical role played by Anganwadi workers and helpers in improving nutrition and living conditions for children and pregnant women. “The honorarium hike recognises their invaluable service in delivering the benefits of six schemes under

Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) to beneficiaries,” he said in a social media post. This decision will benefit approximately 1.14 lakh Anganwadi personnel across Bihar.

Longstanding focus on nutrition and health since 2005

Since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took office in November 2005, Bihar has prioritised maternal and child health. The CM praised the contribution of Anganwadi centres in successfully implementing these initiatives. He expressed confidence that the increased honorarium will boost morale and enhance the effectiveness of ICDS services.

Additional incentives for ASHA and Mamta workers

In addition to the honorarium hike for Anganwadi staff, Nitish Kumar previously announced enhanced incentives for frontline health workers. ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers will receive Rs 3,000 as an incentive, up from Rs 1,000, while Mamta workers’ incentive per delivery has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600. These measures aim to empower health workers and improve service delivery in the state.

Government's inclusive development model praised

Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary praised the CM's move, stating it reflects the government’s inclusive development approach. “This is a reward and appreciation for those who have contributed to the state's growth at various levels,” he said, highlighting Nitish Kumar’s sensitivity toward frontline workers.