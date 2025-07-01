Bihar Cabinet clears pension scheme for performing artists, announces Rs 3,000 monthly support In a statement, the Bihar government said that the artists associated with traditional, classical, visual and performing arts residing in rural and urban areas of the state will be given a monthly pension of Rs 3000.

Patna:

Just a few months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the state cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the Mukhyamantri Kalakar Pension Yojana and Mukhyamantri Guru Shishya Parampara Yojana for the performing artistes.

Know all about Mukhyamantri Kalakar Pension Yojana

In a statement, the state government said that the artistes associated with traditional, classical, visual and performing arts residing in rural and urban areas of the state will be given a monthly pension of Rs 3000.

For this scheme, the department will start the selection process and after reviewing the applications at the district level by the district committee, it will be sent to the state level departmental committee.

Check details about Mukhyamantri Guru Shishya Parampara Yojana

Another scheme Chief Minister Guru-Shishya Parampara Scheme was also approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday. Under this, a provision of monthly honorarium of Rs 15000/-, Rs 7500/- and Rs 3000/- has been made for the Guru, musician and disciples respectively for teaching almost extinct folk tales, folk drama, folk dance, folk music, folk instruments, classical art and painting. This step of the government will save all the folk arts that are on the verge of extinction.