Bihar Cabinet approves 'Kanya Vivah Mandap Yojana' and reduces meal cost under 'Didi Ki Rasoi' scheme The Bihar Cabinet has approved the construction of marriage halls in all panchayats under the 'Kanya Vivah Mandap Yojana' and reduced meal prices to Rs 20 under the 'Didi Ki Rasoi' scheme. Both initiatives aim to support poor rural families and promote women's empowerment.

Patna:

The Bihar Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved two significant welfare schemes during its meeting on Tuesday. The decisions include the construction of wedding halls in all rural panchayats under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Mandap Yojana’ and a reduction in meal prices from ₹40 to ₹20 under the 'Didi Ki Rasoi' program.

Marriage halls to be built in all panchayats

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share the announcement. He stated, “It gives me immense pleasure to inform that our government will construct marriage halls in all panchayats to support the wedding ceremonies of daughters from poor rural families.”

The Cabinet has approved Rs 4,026.50 crore (Rs 40.26 billion) for this initiative. The marriage halls will be operated by Jeevika Didis, members of the state’s women-led livelihood mission. The aim is to reduce financial pressure on economically weaker families and empower rural women through community participation.

Meals now available at Rs 20 under 'Didi Ki Rasoi'

In another major move, the government has reduced the cost of meals under the 'Didi Ki Rasoi' scheme from Rs 40 to Rs 20 per plate. Previously, these meals were being served at Rs 40 in government medical colleges, hospitals, and public institutions.

Nitish Kumar stated that although the actual cost per plate remains around Rs 40, the state government will bear the remaining Rs 20, allowing quality, hygienic meals to be served at an affordable price.

“We have decided to implement this facility across all district headquarters, subdivision offices, block, and circle offices so that people from remote rural areas can access nutritious food at low prices,” Kumar added.

Commitment to public welfare

The Chief Minister emphasised that both initiatives are part of the government’s broader commitment to public welfare, women empowerment, and rural development. The decision to expand the affordable meal scheme and support low-income families with wedding infrastructure has been widely welcomed across the state.

These welfare moves are expected to significantly benefit rural communities and economically weaker sections across Bihar.