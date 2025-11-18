Bihar builds 181 new duplexes for MLAs: Modern 4BHK homes with eco-friendly facilities Each 4BHK duplex spans 3,693–3,700 sq ft on a 44-acre campus and features modern amenities, including guest rooms, offices, master bedrooms, six toilets, and fully furnished interiors.

Patna:

Bihar has completed the construction of new duplexes for the state’s 243 newly elected MLAs. While 62 bungalows had been built earlier, an additional 181 duplexes have now been constructed at Daroga Rai Path in Patna, replacing the old building. Each duplex spans approximately 3,693–3,700 sq ft on a 44-acre campus and is designed as a 4BHK unit with modern amenities.

Design and facilities

The duplexes are thoughtfully designed for both functionality and comfort. The ground floor includes a guest room, PA room, office room, and kitchen, while the first floor houses three rooms, including a master bedroom. A guard room is located at the top, and there are six toilets in each unit. All rooms and dining areas are fully furnished with beds, sofas, and other essentials.

The campus also features an MLA hostel, canteen, and community center. Each duplex displays the name and constituency number of the assigned MLA, ensuring easy allocation. The layout is designed to help MLAs connect with their constituents more efficiently and provide visitors with clear directions.

Sustainable infrastructure

The new complex incorporates eco-friendly and sustainable measures. Sewage water is treated and reused for plantation, while rainwater harvesting systems have been installed. LED street lights are set up to conserve electricity, and trees such as champa, gulmohar, and mahogany have been planted along roads and in common areas to enhance greenery.

Political transition underway

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday after chairing the final Cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government. The Cabinet passed a resolution authorising the CM to recommend the dissolution of the Assembly, formalising the transition to a new government following the NDA’s sweeping victory. Kumar is set to submit his resignation to the Governor on November 19.

NDA cabinet formation formula

The NDA has planned a formula for government formation in Bihar. Under this arrangement, each alliance member will receive one ministerial berth per six MLAs. The BJP will get 15–16 berths, the JDU 14, the LJP (Ram Vilas) three, and the HAM(S) and RLM one each. The NDA secured a landslide win in the two-phase elections, winning 202 of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 89 seats and the JDU improving to 85 seats.