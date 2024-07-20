Bihar: Teacher arrested after massive student outcry on charges of cheating during BPSC exam | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Candidates protesting at BPSC exam centre in Darbhanga

Amid the row over exam irregularities and paper leaks, a female teacher was detained in Bihar's Darbhanga on Saturday after aspirants at a female examination centre accused her of helping other candidates in cheating. After the ruckus by the candidates, the local police reached the spot and took the accused teacher into custody. Following this, the accused teacher was taken to the police station for further questioning. Meanwhile, a video of the incident also surfaced, showing candidates holding another candidate.

Scuffle at BPSC exam centre

The incident took place during the BPSC Teacher Recruitment Eligibility TRE 3 examination in Darbhanga. The accused teacher was helping some candidates when other teachers on duty protested it. Following this, the candidate who was cheating tried to throw her chit into the bathroom. However, she was caught by other protesting candidates. The accused candidate also tore her admit card which led to a scuffle among the candidates. To protect herself the cheating candidate rushed into the Principal's office where she was locked by the police. After getting the information, SDPO Amit Kumar and SDM Vikas Kumar along with the police force reached the site and dispersed the protesting candidates. The police were also investigating the accused girl child while the accused teacher was taken into custody.

BPSC Exams are being held from 19-22 July

Exams are being held for recruitment to the post of teacher in Bihar. BPSC has released recruitment for the posts of primary teacher, secondary teacher and senior secondary teacher. After the closure of online applications, the exams are being conducted in different cities of the state in offline mode. The admit card was released on July 4 and the exam will be held till July 22. Notably, the incident is concerning in light of the recent row over the paper leak and irregularities in competitive examinations including NEET and UGC-NET.

