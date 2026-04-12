Bihar: BJP legislative meeting scheduled, Nitish likely to resign after last meet

New Delhi:

The political temperature in Bihar is rising as the state gears up for a significant political reshuffle, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set to hold a crucial meeting to elect its new legislative leader. This comes at a time when speculation is mounting over who will take the reins as Bihar’s next Chief Minister. The BJP has scheduled a key legislative meeting in the state capital, Patna, on April 14.

This gathering is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the party's future leadership in the state. Sources reveal that all BJP Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and senior party leaders will be in attendance.

The party's Parliamentary Board has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, as the central observer for the election of the party's legislative leader. Chouhan’s role will be crucial in overseeing the election process and ensuring that the party's decision aligns with central leadership directives.

Leadership election likely to shape Bihar’s future politics

The election of the legislative leader will not only decide the future course of the BJP in Bihar but also influence the broader political landscape of the state. Sources suggest that while the election will likely be conducted by consensus, the final decision will ultimately require the approval of the party’s high command.

Key leaders in the running, but no official announcements yet

While the meeting on April 14 is eagerly awaited, discussions within the BJP have led to speculation about several senior party leaders whose names have surfaced as potential candidates for the top post.

However, as of now, the BJP has not officially announced any names, leaving the political community guessing. The importance of this meeting is amplified by the fact that it is taking place after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP.

The BJP, being the largest party in the Bihar Assembly, has a significant role to play in determining the state's political direction. The BJP’s decision to elect a new legislative leader is seen as an integral part of the ongoing discussions about selecting Bihar’s next Chief Minister.