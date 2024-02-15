Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Bihar: BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav elected Speaker of Legislative Assembly

BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav had filed his nomination for the Speaker's post on Tuesday, a day after his predecessor, Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, was voted out in a no-confidence motion.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Patna Updated on: February 15, 2024 11:58 IST
Bihar BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav
Image Source : X Bihar BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav

BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav was on Thursday elected as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. As per tradition, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav escorted the new speaker to the Chair.

After Choudhary’s removal from the Speaker's chair, Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari of JD (U), was conducting the proceedings of the House.

Who is Nand Kishore Yadav?

Yadav, a seven-time MLA from Patna Sahib assembly constituency, started his political journey in 1978 after being elected the councillor of the Patna Municipal Corporation and deputy mayor of Patna in 1982.

First elected as an MLA in 1995, Yadav, had also served as a minister in the Nitish Kumar government several times in the past.

BJP's selection of Yadav for the post of Speaker is being seen as an attempt to strike a balance between the Extremely Backward Class (EBC), Other Backward Class (OBC) and upper caste balance in the new ruling dispensation.

(With PTI inputs)

