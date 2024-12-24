Bihar Assembly Polls: JDU sparks speculation with poster featuring Nitish Kumar and PM Modi together

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Two days after the release of the poster with the slogan "Jab baat Bihar ki ho, naam sirf Nitish Kumar ka ho" (When it’s about Bihar, the name is only Nitish Kumar), the Janata Dal-United (JDU) has now posted a new poster on its official X handle, featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes a day after another JDU poster emerged with the slogan "2025... Phir Se Nitish" (2025... Nitish Again). The party's minister Shravan Kumar also reiterated on Monday that Nitish Kumar would return as the Chief Minister in 2025.

Meanwhile, various NDA allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), have repeatedly expressed their support for contesting elections under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Two days ago, BJP leader and Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said NDA will contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NDA will contest the assembly polls in Bihar next year under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, in recent days, JDU’s messaging appeared to solely highlight Nitish Kumar. Today’s poster marks the first instance of the party explicitly featuring both Nitish Kumar and PM Modi together, sparking speculation about the alliance's electoral strategy for 2025.

See JDU's new poster here:

Bihar Assembly Elections

It should be noted here that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, In August 2022 Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Later, In January 2024 Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with BJP-led NDA.

ALSO READ: 'Hamara Bihar Hamari Sadak': CM Nitish Kumar launches mobile app for reporting poor road conditions