Bihar Assembly Exit Poll Results 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch it? Check details

The exit poll results for the crucial elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be released after the second phase of polling on Tuesday (November 11). The first phase of the Assembly elections was held on November 6, and the counting of votes will be conducted on November 14. In the first phase, polling was held in 121 constituencies, while voting is underway in 122 seats in the second phase.

Generally, exit poll surveys are conducted by multiple media organisations and are released after 6.30 pm on the day when the entire polling process concludes. Here it is important to mention that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has banned the publishing of exit poll surveys till 6.30 pm on November 11.

When and where to watch Bihar Exit Poll Results 2025?

What are exit polls and how are they conducted?

Exit polls are post-election surveys that are aimed at predicting the results. They are conducted once the voters cast their votes. Exit polls are similar to opinion polls, but they are post-poll surveys. Generally, opinion polls are conducted before the apex poll body announces the schedule of an election.

For exit polls, various media outlets ask voters from various age groups, genders, castes, and geographical areas who they supported. However, it must be noted that exit poll predictions have often gone wrong.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025:

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly were held in two phases – November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

Who are the main players in Bihar?

This time, the main contest is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and the Rashtriya Lok Manch (RLM). On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Left parties.

Apart from the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Tej Pratap Yadav's Janashakti Janata Dal (JJD) are also in the fray.