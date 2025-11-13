Advertisement
  Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Sitamarhi and Supaul districts in 2020 polls? Check here

Bihar Assembly Elections: Sitamarhi and Supaul are among the 38 districts of Bihar. Let's take a look at how these constituencies fared during the 2020 Assembly elections. Scroll down to check the seat-wise data of these two constituencies.

The image has been used for representative purposes only. Image Source : PTI/FILE
Written By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases -- the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an impressive voter turnout in both rounds. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

In this article, we take a look at two key districts -- Sitamarhi and Supaul -- and revisit what happened in these constituencies during the 2020 Assembly elections.

Sitamarhi district: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Sitamarhi is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and is situated in the northern part of the state. In 1875, a subdivision for Sitamarhi was created within the Muzaffarpur district. Sitamarhi was detached from Muzaffarpur and made a separate district on December 11, 1972. Sitamarhi district consists of eight assembly seats namely - Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runni Saidpur and Belsand.

 Constituency no.  Constituency Name   Winner/Party   Runner-up/Party  Margin of votes
 23.   Riga  Moti Lal Prasad (BJP)  Amit Kumar (Congress)  32,495
 24.   Bathnaha  Anil Kumar (BJP)  Sanjay Ram (Congress)  38,174
 25.  Parihar  Gaytri Devi (BJP)  Ritu Kumar (RJD)  1,569
 26.  Sursand  Dilip Ray (JDU)  Sayed Abu Dojana (RJD)  8,876
 27.  Bajpatti  Mukesh Kumar Yadav (RJD)   Dr Ranju Geeta (JDU)  2,704
 28.  Sitamarhi   Mithilesh Kumar (BJP)  Sunil Kumar (RJD)  11,475
 29.  Runnisaidpur  Pankaj Kumar Mishra (JDU)  Mangita Devi (RJD)  24,629
 30.  Belsand  Sanjay Kumar Gupta (RJD)  Sunita Singh Chauhan (JDU)  13,931

Supaul district: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Supaul is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and is situated in the north-eastern part of the state. It is a part of the Mithila region. It was carved out from the Saharsa district on March 14, 1991. Supal district consists of five assembly seats namely - Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj and Chhatapur. The Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are main parties in this district.

  Constituency no.  Constituency Name   Winner/Party  Runner-up/Party  Margin of votes
 41.  Nirmali  Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (JDU)  Yadubansh Kumar Yadav (RJD) 43,922
 42.  Pipra  Rambilash Kamat (JDU)  Vishwa Mohan Kumar (RJD)  19,245
 43.  Supaul  Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)  Minnatullah Rahmani (Congress)  28,099
 44.  Triveniganj  Veena Bharti (JDU)  Santosh Kumar (RJD)  3,031
 45.  Chhatapur   Neeraj Kumar Singh (BJP)  Vipin Kumar (RJD  20,635

