Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Sitamarhi and Supaul districts in 2020 polls? Check here

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases -- the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an impressive voter turnout in both rounds. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.
In this article, we take a look at two key districts -- Sitamarhi and Supaul -- and revisit what happened in these constituencies during the 2020 Assembly elections.
Sitamarhi district: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
Sitamarhi is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and is situated in the northern part of the state. In 1875, a subdivision for Sitamarhi was created within the Muzaffarpur district. Sitamarhi was detached from Muzaffarpur and made a separate district on December 11, 1972. Sitamarhi district consists of eight assembly seats namely - Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runni Saidpur and Belsand.
|Constituency no.
|Constituency Name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|23.
|Riga
|Moti Lal Prasad (BJP)
|Amit Kumar (Congress)
|32,495
|24.
|Bathnaha
|Anil Kumar (BJP)
|Sanjay Ram (Congress)
|38,174
|25.
|Parihar
|Gaytri Devi (BJP)
|Ritu Kumar (RJD)
|1,569
|26.
|Sursand
|Dilip Ray (JDU)
|Sayed Abu Dojana (RJD)
|8,876
|27.
|Bajpatti
|Mukesh Kumar Yadav (RJD)
|Dr Ranju Geeta (JDU)
|2,704
|28.
|Sitamarhi
|Mithilesh Kumar (BJP)
|Sunil Kumar (RJD)
|11,475
|29.
|Runnisaidpur
|Pankaj Kumar Mishra (JDU)
|Mangita Devi (RJD)
|24,629
|30.
|Belsand
|Sanjay Kumar Gupta (RJD)
|Sunita Singh Chauhan (JDU)
|13,931
Supaul district: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
Supaul is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and is situated in the north-eastern part of the state. It is a part of the Mithila region. It was carved out from the Saharsa district on March 14, 1991. Supal district consists of five assembly seats namely - Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj and Chhatapur. The Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are main parties in this district.
|Constituency no.
|Constituency Name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|41.
|Nirmali
|Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (JDU)
|Yadubansh Kumar Yadav (RJD)
|43,922
|42.
|Pipra
|Rambilash Kamat (JDU)
|Vishwa Mohan Kumar (RJD)
|19,245
|43.
|Supaul
|Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)
|Minnatullah Rahmani (Congress)
|28,099
|44.
|Triveniganj
|Veena Bharti (JDU)
|Santosh Kumar (RJD)
|3,031
|45.
|Chhatapur
|Neeraj Kumar Singh (BJP)
|Vipin Kumar (RJD
|20,635
