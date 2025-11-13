Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Sitamarhi and Supaul districts in 2020 polls? Check here Bihar Assembly Elections: Sitamarhi and Supaul are among the 38 districts of Bihar. Let's take a look at how these constituencies fared during the 2020 Assembly elections. Scroll down to check the seat-wise data of these two constituencies.

Bihar went to the polls for the 2025 Assembly elections in two phases -- the first on November 6 and the second on November 11. This year, the state witnessed an impressive voter turnout in both rounds. According to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, while the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 69.20 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history. The counting of votes will take place on November 14. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

In this article, we take a look at two key districts -- Sitamarhi and Supaul -- and revisit what happened in these constituencies during the 2020 Assembly elections.

Sitamarhi district: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Sitamarhi is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and is situated in the northern part of the state. In 1875, a subdivision for Sitamarhi was created within the Muzaffarpur district. Sitamarhi was detached from Muzaffarpur and made a separate district on December 11, 1972. Sitamarhi district consists of eight assembly seats namely - Riga, Bathnaha, Parihar, Sursand, Bajpatti, Sitamarhi, Runni Saidpur and Belsand.

Constituency no. Constituency Name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 23. Riga Moti Lal Prasad (BJP) Amit Kumar (Congress) 32,495 24. Bathnaha Anil Kumar (BJP) Sanjay Ram (Congress) 38,174 25. Parihar Gaytri Devi (BJP) Ritu Kumar (RJD) 1,569 26. Sursand Dilip Ray (JDU) Sayed Abu Dojana (RJD) 8,876 27. Bajpatti Mukesh Kumar Yadav (RJD) Dr Ranju Geeta (JDU) 2,704 28. Sitamarhi Mithilesh Kumar (BJP) Sunil Kumar (RJD) 11,475 29. Runnisaidpur Pankaj Kumar Mishra (JDU) Mangita Devi (RJD) 24,629 30. Belsand Sanjay Kumar Gupta (RJD) Sunita Singh Chauhan (JDU) 13,931

Supaul district: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Supaul is one of the 38 districts in Bihar and is situated in the north-eastern part of the state. It is a part of the Mithila region. It was carved out from the Saharsa district on March 14, 1991. Supal district consists of five assembly seats namely - Nirmali, Pipra, Supaul, Triveniganj and Chhatapur. The Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are main parties in this district.

Constituency no. Constituency Name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 41. Nirmali Aniruddha Prasad Yadav (JDU) Yadubansh Kumar Yadav (RJD) 43,922 42. Pipra Rambilash Kamat (JDU) Vishwa Mohan Kumar (RJD) 19,245 43. Supaul Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU) Minnatullah Rahmani (Congress) 28,099 44. Triveniganj Veena Bharti (JDU) Santosh Kumar (RJD) 3,031 45. Chhatapur Neeraj Kumar Singh (BJP) Vipin Kumar (RJD 20,635

