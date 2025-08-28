Sitamarhi Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Sitamarhi Assembly Election 2025: The Sitamarhi Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In 2020, Mithilesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sunil Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 11475 votes.

The Sitamarhi Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 28 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Sitamarhi Assembly constituency comes under Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In 2020, Mithilesh Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sunil Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 11475 votes. Sitamarhi Assembly constituency also comes under the Sitamarhi Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Devesh Chandra Thakur won from Sitamarhi Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 51356 votes by defeating Arjun Ray of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Sitamarhi Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Sitamarhi Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 292345 voters in the Sitamarhi constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 155295 were male and 137029 were female voters. Over 21 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 974 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sitamarhi in 2020 was 300 (284 men and 16 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Sitamarhi constituency was 259355. Out of this, 138927 voters were male, 120418 were female. Over 10 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1836 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sitamarhi in 2015 was 210 (148 men and 62 women).

Sitamarhi Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Sitamarhi constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sitamarhi Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Sitamarhi Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Sitamarhi Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Mithilesh Kumar won the seat with a margin of 11475 votes (6.45%). He polled 90236 votes with a vote share of 49.9%. He defeated RJD candidate Sunil Kumar, who got 78761 votes (43.55%). BSP candidate Rakesh Kumar Tunna

stood third with 2035 votes (1.13%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Sunil Kumar won the seat with margin of 14722 votes (9.05%). BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu got 66835 votes (40.66%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Nagina Devi stood third with 3624 votes (2.2%).

2020: Mithilesh Kumar (BJP)

2015: Sunil Kumar (RJD)

2010: Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu (BJP)

Oct 2005: Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu (BJP)

Feb 2005: Sunil Kumar Alias Pintu (BJP)

2000: Shahid Ali Khan (RJD)

1995: Hari Shankar Prasad (BJP)

1990: Shahid Ali Khan (JD)

1985: Khalil Ansari (INC)

1977: Ram Sagar Pd Yadav (INC)

1972: Ram Swarup Singh (CPI)

Sitamarhi Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sitamarhi Assembly constituency was 180842 or 61.86 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 164358 or 63.37 per cent.