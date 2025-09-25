Supaul Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates Supaul Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Janata Dal (United) candidate Bijendra Prasad Yadav who defeated Minnatullah Rahmani of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 28099 votes.

The Supaul Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 43 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs) . The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Supaul Assembly constituency comes under Supaul district of Bihar. In the 2020 assembly elections, the seat was won by Janata Dal (United) candidate Bijendra Prasad Yadav who defeated Minnatullah Rahmani of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 28099 votes.

The Supaul Assembly constituency comes is part of the Supaul Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Dileshwar Kamait won the Supaul parliamentary seat by defeating Chandrahas Chaupal of the Rashtriya Janata Dal with a margin of 169803 votes.

Supaul Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Supaul Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 288703 voters in the Supaul constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 150627 were male and 138067 were female voters. Only 9 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 958 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Supaul in 2020 was 402 (378 men and 24 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Supaul constituency was 263776. Out of this, 137835 voters were male, 125936 were female. Only five voters were there in the third gender category. There were 520 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Supaul in 2015 was 179 (141 men and 38 women).

Supaul Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Supaul constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Supaul Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Supaul Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Supaul Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Bijendra Prasad Yadav won the seat with a margin of 28099 votes (16.76%). He polled 86174 votes with a vote share of 50.2%. He defeated Congress candidate Minnatullah Rahmani, who got 58075 votes (33.83%). LJP candidate Prabhash Chandra Mandal stood third with 8515 votes (4.96%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, JDU candidate Bijendra Prasad Yadav won the seat with margin of 37397 votes (25.59%). BJP candidate Kishor Kumar got 44898 votes (29.84%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)

2015: Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)

2010: Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JDU)

Oct 2005: Bijendra (JDU)

Feb 2005: Bijendra (JDU)

2000: Bijendra Pd Yadav (JDU)

1995: Bijendra Prasad Yadav (JD)

1990: Vijendra Pd Yadav (JD )

1985: Pramod Kumar Singh (INC)

1980: Uma Shankar Singh (INC)

1977: Amrendra Prasad Singh (JNP)

1972: Uma Shankar Singh (INC0

Supaul Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Supaul Assembly constituency was 171648 or 59.45 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 150466 or 57.04 per cent.