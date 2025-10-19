Bihar Assembly Elections: Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti to contest as independent from Karakat Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: A recent video of Jyoti Singh attempting to visit Pawan Singh’s residence and being stopped by the police went viral, sparking massive public attention.

In a major political move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh, has announced that she will contest as an Independent candidate from the Karakat Assembly constituency. Her nomination is scheduled for Monday at around 12:00 pm at the Bikramganj Sub-Divisional Office, marking her formal entry into electoral politics.

People are my party: Jyoti Singh

Confirming her candidacy, Jyoti Singh declared, “Now the people are my party,” signaling her decision to step away from political affiliations and appeal directly to voters. Her statement reflects an emphasis on independence and public trust, positioning her as a grassroots candidate amid ongoing personal and legal disputes with her husband.

Rift between Jyoti and Pawan Singh

Jyoti Singh’s announcement comes amid a prolonged and highly publicized dispute with her husband, Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh. The couple has been living separately for some time, and their differences have repeatedly surfaced on social media and in the press.

Recently, a video showing Jyoti Singh arriving at Pawan Singh’s residence and being stopped by police went viral, with the emotional clip drawing widespread attention. Following the incident, Jyoti accused her husband of serious misconduct, prompting a public rebuttal from the actor.

In a press conference, Pawan Singh stated that the couple is undergoing divorce proceedings and alleged that Jyoti’s recent actions were intended to “disturb” him. He also claimed that Jyoti’s father had once asked him to help make her an MLA, after which he could decide whether to continue or end their marital relationship.

“I never thought Jyoti would stoop so low,” Pawan said emotionally, adding, “People call me a superstar, but at the end of the day, I’m human too. I wish that when I return home, it’s my wife or daughter who opens the door- not my staff.”

Meeting with Prashant Kishor sparks speculation

Amid the controversy with Pawan Singh, Jyoti Singh had also met Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, fueling speculation that she might join his political platform. However, she later clarified that the meeting was solely to seek justice and had no political motive.

Her independent run from Karakat underlines her intent to forge her own political path. With rising media attention and public sympathy, Jyoti Singh’s entry into politics has added a fresh twist to both Bihar’s electoral landscape and the ongoing saga surrounding one of Bhojpuri cinema’s most talked-about couples.