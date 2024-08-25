'Will contest 2025 assembly elections in Bihar', says former Mokama MLA Anant Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Anant Singh

Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, possible political alliances are taking shape in Patna, with the latest being the anticipated reconciliation between former Mokama MLA and Bahubali leader Anant Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The two leaders, once close allies, met today at the Chief Minister's official residence, 1 Anne Marg in Patna, where they remained in discussion for over 30 minutes.

Talks held

While official details of their discussions remain undisclosed, the former MLA stated that he met the Chief Minister regarding public interest matters in his area. He also shared his plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Speaking to the media, Singh affirmed his intention to contest the 2025 Assembly elections and predicted that Nitish Kumar would again become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

About the Meeting

It is noteworthy that this was the first meeting between Anant Singh and Nitish Kumar since Singh's release from jail in a case related to the recovery of firearms from his residence. Anant Singh was once very close to Nitish Kumar, but their relationship soured before the 2015 Assembly elections, turning Singh into a political opponent. Since then, there has been tension between the two. However, after today's meeting, there is speculation that their relationship has been mended.

About Anant Singh's release

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that Anant Singh was initially booked after Patna Police recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, cartridges, a bulletproof jacket, and two hand grenades from his ancestral house in Barh on June 24, 2015. Additionally, an INSAS rifle and a magazine were allegedly recovered from his residence on Mall Road in Patna.

However, the court, presided over by Justice Chandra Shekhar Jha, earlier acquitted Singh due to a lack of evidence. Senior advocate PN Shahi represented Anant Singh in the case, while Ajay Kumar Mishra argued on behalf of the government. In separate orders, Justice Chandra Shekhar Jha allowed Singh's appeals challenging the MP/MLA court orders in Patna, which were passed in June and July.

