Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Akshara Singh's meeting with Giriraj Singh sparks political buzz

Akshara Singh's, Bhojpuri actress and singer, recent meeting with Union Minister Giriraj Singh has created a stir on social media, with speculation mounting over her possible entry into politics. Akshara posted a photo of her meeting on social media, captioned that she received his 'blessings,' which prompted fans and political observers to wonder if she was preparing to contest in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

However, responding to these rumours in a phone conversation with India TV, Akshara Singh firmly denied any political ambitions. “I met Giriraj Ji at the airport by chance. He is a senior leader, so I wrote about receiving his blessings- but it was not a political blessing or ticket-related,” she said. Clarifying further, she added that she does not intend to contest elections but would willingly support or campaign for friends if invited.

This comes shortly after similar speculation around singer Maithili Thakur, who was also linked to political rumours following meeting with senior leaders.

BJP and LJP (RV) leaders discuss seat-sharing

In another key political development, Union Minister and BJP’s Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting in Delhi with Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan to discuss the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde and Mangal Pandey.

Pradhan had earlier visited Patna on October 4–5 to review poll preparations and chair a meeting of the party’s election committee, which included all 18 members. During the review, the committee focused on evaluating 60 sitting seats, assessing MLA performance, and discussing potential candidates. The BJP leadership reportedly emphasized the inclusion of more women and youth in the candidate list.

NDA’s strategy and Bihar poll dynamics

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) remains part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which also includes the BJP, Janata Dal (United), Hindustan Awami Morcha, and Rashtriya Lok Shakti Party. Although LJP (RV) currently does not have any MLAs, it is expected to contest from select constituencies as part of the alliance.

JD(U) MP and National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha recently reiterated that the NDA will fight the polls “unitedly,” asserting that their focus is the long-term development of Bihar over the next 25 years. On the opposing side, the INDIA bloc- led by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, the Congress, Left parties, and Mukesh Sahani’s VIP- will challenge the NDA’s hold on the state. Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj movement is also expected to make its electoral debut, adding a new dimension to the contest.

Bihar elections in two phases

According to the Election Commission’s notification, voting for all 243 Bihar Assembly seats will take place in two phases, November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. As campaigning intensifies, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are finalising their candidate lists and voter outreach strategies, while celebrity involvement like Akshara Singh’s meeting continues to keep the political atmosphere vibrant and unpredictable.