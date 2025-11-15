Advertisement
  Live Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA cinches victory, RJD collapses; all eyes on next chief minister

The NDA has triumphed decisively in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, securing 202 of the 243 seats. With this victory, Nitish Kumar is set to begin his fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister, though the final decision on the post has sparked intense speculation.

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections have delivered a decisive verdict, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinching an overwhelming victory. The alliance, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, secured 202 of the 243 seats, ensuring his fifth consecutive term to lead the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest party in the NDA, emerged as the dominant force, winning 89 seats from the 101 it contested, while JD(U), followed closely with 85 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also made a notable mark, claiming 19 seats out of the 29 it contested. In stark contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saw a dramatic fall, securing only 25 seats a sharp decline from their 2020 performance of 75 seats. The Congress party, a key ally in the alliance, also struggled, managing just six seats. With a record voter turnout of 67.13% across the two-phase election, the NDA has emerged stronger than ever, even surpassing its 2020 tally of 122 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory, promising a new era of progress for Bihar and taking aim at the Congress, which he described as a "liability" to its allies. As the final results come in, the stage is set for Nitish Kumar to lead the state into the next chapter of its political journey.

As the dust settles, all eyes are now on who will ultimately take the helm as Bihar's next Chief Minister. Stay tuned for all the live updates on Bihar Election Results 2025...

Live updates :Bihar Election Results 2025

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Modi magic holds Bihar: Prime Minister's campaign pitch successfully overcame local anti-incumbency for NDA

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged victorious in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign strategy playing a decisive role in overcoming local anti-incumbency. The alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], secured a commanding lead, signalling widespread voter approval of its governance and development record. Read the full story here

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Nail-biting finish to epic margin thrillers: The tale of Bihar's Assembly Election Results 2025

    Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 saw landslide victories and some nail-biting suspense. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched a historic victory with record margins on several seats, some contests were decided by just a handful of votes. Here’s a comprehensive look at the biggest triumphs, the seats where every vote truly counted, and the fate of the state’s political heavyweights. Read the full story here.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Nov 15, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    NDA retains power in Bihar with 202 seats, Mahagathbandhan decimated

    The ruling NDA swept aside the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar on Friday to retain power, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s enduring appeal, while dealing a major blow to the Congress and its ally, the RJD. The scale of the National Democratic Alliance’s victory is evident in the strike rate of its two main partners, the BJP and the JD(U), each contesting 101 seats and achieving a success rate of over 85 percent. The alliance is on track to cross the 200 mark for a three-fourths majority, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party. Read the full story here

\