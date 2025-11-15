Live Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA cinches victory, RJD collapses; all eyes on next chief minister The NDA has triumphed decisively in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, securing 202 of the 243 seats. With this victory, Nitish Kumar is set to begin his fifth consecutive term as Chief Minister, though the final decision on the post has sparked intense speculation.

Patna:

The 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections have delivered a decisive verdict, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinching an overwhelming victory. The alliance, under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, secured 202 of the 243 seats, ensuring his fifth consecutive term to lead the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest party in the NDA, emerged as the dominant force, winning 89 seats from the 101 it contested, while JD(U), followed closely with 85 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also made a notable mark, claiming 19 seats out of the 29 it contested. In stark contrast, the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), saw a dramatic fall, securing only 25 seats a sharp decline from their 2020 performance of 75 seats. The Congress party, a key ally in the alliance, also struggled, managing just six seats. With a record voter turnout of 67.13% across the two-phase election, the NDA has emerged stronger than ever, even surpassing its 2020 tally of 122 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory, promising a new era of progress for Bihar and taking aim at the Congress, which he described as a "liability" to its allies. As the final results come in, the stage is set for Nitish Kumar to lead the state into the next chapter of its political journey.

As the dust settles, all eyes are now on who will ultimately take the helm as Bihar's next Chief Minister. Stay tuned for all the live updates on Bihar Election Results 2025...