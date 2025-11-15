Nail-biting finish to epic margin thrillers: The tale of Bihar's Assembly Election Results 2025 Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: These nail-biting contests played an outsized role in shaping Bihar’s election outcome, while NDA moved swiftly towards a resounding majority, the unpredictability in seats like Sandesh, Dhaka, Bodh Gaya, and Ramgarh vividly illustrated the razor-thin margins.

Patna:

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 saw landslide victories and some nail-biting suspense. While the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinched a historic victory with record margins on several seats, some contests were decided by just a handful of votes. Here’s a comprehensive look at the biggest triumphs, the seats where every vote truly counted, and the fate of the state’s political heavyweights.​

Biggest margin victories

Several NDA candidates coasted to victory in Bihar, winning by thousands of votes, marking their seats as impenetrable strongholds.

Aurai (BJP): Rama Nishad won by a massive margin of 57,206 votes over Bhogendra Sahni of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Rama Nishad won by a massive margin of 57,206 votes over Bhogendra Sahni of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. Digha (BJP) : Sanjiv Chaurasia clinched victory by 59,079 votes against Divya Gautam (CPI-ML).

: Sanjiv Chaurasia clinched victory by 59,079 votes against Divya Gautam (CPI-ML). Gopalpur (JD-U) : Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal) won by 58,135 votes over Prem Sagar (Vikassheel Insaan Party).

: Shailesh Kumar (Bulo Mandal) won by 58,135 votes over Prem Sagar (Vikassheel Insaan Party). Jhanjharpur (BJP) : Nitish Mishra defeated Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI) by 54,849 votes.

: Nitish Mishra defeated Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI) by 54,849 votes. Alamnagar (JD-U) : Narendra Narayan Yadav won by 45,578 votes against Nabin Kumar (Vikassheel Insaan Party).

: Narendra Narayan Yadav won by 45,578 votes against Nabin Kumar (Vikassheel Insaan Party). Banmankhi (BJP) : Krishna Kumar Rishi won by 45,296 votes over Deo Narayan Rajak (Congress).​

: Krishna Kumar Rishi won by 45,296 votes over Deo Narayan Rajak (Congress).​ Rupauli (JD-U) : Kaladhar Prasad Mandal won by margin of 73,572 votes over RJD candidate Bima Bharti.

: Kaladhar Prasad Mandal won by margin of 73,572 votes over RJD candidate Bima Bharti. Dhamdaha (JD-U): Leshi Singh won by margin of 55,159 votes after defeating RJD candidate Santosh Kumar.

The margins in these seats point to decisive voter mandates and effective coalition strategies, mainly powered by the NDA's social engineering and mobilisation.​​

Nail-biting seats: Every vote counted

Yet, amidst the landslides, some seats showed democracy’s unpredictable heartbeats- where every ballot had the power to change history.

Sandesh : The margin here was just 27 votes- an astonishingly thin victory line between the JD(U) and RJD candidates, with Radha Charan Sah emerging victorious.​

: The margin here was just 27 votes- an astonishingly thin victory line between the JD(U) and RJD candidates, with Radha Charan Sah emerging victorious.​ Ramgarh : The winner won by only 30 votes, with fierce competition marking each round of counting.​ BSP candidate Satish Kumar Singh Yadav defeated BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh.

: The winner won by only 30 votes, with fierce competition marking each round of counting.​ BSP candidate Satish Kumar Singh Yadav defeated BJP's Ashok Kumar Singh. Bodh Gaya : The winner RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet won by 881 votes after defeating LJP-RV's Shyamdeo Paswan..​

: The winner RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet won by 881 votes after defeating LJP-RV's Shyamdeo Paswan..​ Forbesganj : The winner Manoj Bishwas (Congress) won by only 221 votes after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Vidya Sagar Keshari.

: The winner Manoj Bishwas (Congress) won by only 221 votes after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Vidya Sagar Keshari. Balrampur: The winner Sangita Devi (LJP-RV) won by 389 vote margin after defeating AIMIM candidate Mohd Adil Hasan.

Such contests kept candidates and their supporters on edge until the very last ballot was tallied, proving the weight of every single voter’s choice.

Close contests that changed the overall result

The nail-biter seats had outsized influence: even as the NDA headed towards a sweeping majority, constituencies like Sandesh, Dhaka, Bodh Gaya, and Ramgarh showcased the unpredictable nature of electoral politics. In some cases, last-minute swings reversed earlier leads, creating stories for the ages.​

The Dhaka constituency of Bihar delivered one of the most nail-biting finishes in the 2025 assembly elections, as RJD's Faisal Rahman clinched victory by just 178 votes over BJP's Pawan Kumar Jaiswal. Rahman secured 1,12,727 votes, while Jaiswal finished with a very close 1,12,549 votes, underscoring how every single vote shaped the outcome in this fiercely contested seat.​

Fate of big and key Leaders

The fortunes of Bihar’s major political figures defined the larger election narrative-

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) : Fought as the CM face of the opposition but saw his Mahagathbandhan struggling in the face of NDA’s comprehensive strategy. Tejashwi contested from Raghopur, seeking to build on 2020 momentum.​

: Fought as the CM face of the opposition but saw his Mahagathbandhan struggling in the face of NDA’s comprehensive strategy. Tejashwi contested from Raghopur, seeking to build on 2020 momentum.​ Samrat Choudhary (BJP) : The incumbent Deputy CM and OBC face of the BJP from Tarapur, played a pivotal role in cementing BJP’s reach in central Bihar.

: The incumbent Deputy CM and OBC face of the BJP from Tarapur, played a pivotal role in cementing BJP’s reach in central Bihar. Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) : Returned to contest from Danapur, locking horns with RJD’s Ritlal Yadav in a high-profile Patna contest.​

: Returned to contest from Danapur, locking horns with RJD’s Ritlal Yadav in a high-profile Patna contest.​ Maithili Thakur (BJP) : Folk singer-turned-politician, fielded from Alinagar, became the high-visibility cultural face for the BJP campaign.

: Folk singer-turned-politician, fielded from Alinagar, became the high-visibility cultural face for the BJP campaign. Mangal Pandey (BJP) : The senior leader continued to anchor the party from Siwan, retaining his reputation as a steady organisational hand.

: The senior leader continued to anchor the party from Siwan, retaining his reputation as a steady organisational hand. Tej Pratap Yadav (Janshakti Janata Dal): Having split from RJD and floated his own party, he contested from Mahua, trying to reclaim his old base and political relevance.​ Though, he was defeated by LJP-RV candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh who secured 87,641 votes.

Smaller parties like Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM(S) and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM made notable gains, securing wins in most seats they contested and underscoring NDA’s coalition arithmetic.​

The election's defining story

Bihar’s 2025 assembly elections were both a story of sweeping victories and heart-stopping suspense. While the NDA’s mathematical coalition swept urban and rural strongholds, it was the razor-thin margins of Sandesh, Bodh Gaya, and Ramgarh that truly defined the democratic spirit- reminding all that in the world’s largest democracy, every vote is a potential kingmaker.