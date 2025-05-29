Bihar: Akash Yadav, Anushka's brother, expelled from Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party for six years The remarks of Akash Yadav come amid escalating turmoil in the Yadav family after Lalu Prasad expelled his elder son Tej Pratap from the Rashtriya Janata Dal over 'irresponsible behaviour' that he said undermined the party’s values.

Patna:

The Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) expelled Akash Yadav for six years on Thursday (May 29). Yadav has been removed from his post, citing the current political scenario in Bihar, said the RLJP official statement. Akash is the elder brother of Anushka Yadav, with whom Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap, allegedly claimed on social media to have been in a 12-year relationship.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )Akash Yadav expelled from Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.

My sister's character assassination was being done by few people: Akash Yadav

Akash Yadav earlier responded to a controversy that erupted around Tej Pratap Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, after he allegedly claimed on social media to have been in a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav. However, he later claimed that his account was hacked.

Akash said that it's a matter of privacy between two individuals and that they should discuss it themselves. He also cautioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav against being influenced by outsiders, suggesting that this has led to problems within the family."...Looking at whatever has happened, all I would like to say is that this is privacy. It is a matter of a man and a woman. It would be better if the two of them spoke about this. My sister's character assassination was being done by a few people, so I have to respond to them...I would like to tell Lalu Prasad Yadav not to ruin his family by being influenced by some outsider. The outsiders have entered your house and are working to finish your family. The result is before you. The man who was working hard to make his brother the CM, has now been ousted from the party...," he told media.

The controversy has taken a political turn, with Akash Yadav implying that Tej Pratap Yadav's actions are a result of external influences within the party. This development comes amid internal party dynamics, with Tej Pratap Yadav having been ousted from a key role. Tej Pratap was on Sunday (May 25) expelled from the party by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for six years and also from the family after he posted a picture informing his 'long term relationship' with Anushka.

Meanwhile, for the first time since the controversy broke out Tej Pratap came up with a congratulatory message for his younger brother and former Dy CM Bihar Tejaswi Yadav as he became a father for the second time and was blessed with a baby boy.In a post on X, Tej Pratap, "With the infinite grace and blessings of Shri Banke Bihari Ji, I have got the good fortune of becoming the elder father on the arrival of the newborn baby (the birth of a son).. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to younger brother Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and Raj Shri Yadav... My affectionate blessings and love to the nephew. On Monday, Tej Pratap Yadav's ex-wife, Aishwarya Rai, broke her silence on Monday, questioning the timing of his expulsion and accusing the family of ruining her life.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Rai said, "Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated. The elections are near, so they have taken such a step and created this drama."Tej Pratap had married Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, the marriage was short-lived. After a few months, Aishwarya left the Yadav household, alleging that she had been driven out by her husband and his family members.