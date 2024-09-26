Bihar: 43, including 37 children drown, 3 missing during 'Jivitputrika' festival in 15 districts

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

At least 43 people, including 37 children, drowned and three others went missing in separate incidents during the celebrations of the 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar. The state government on Thursday said the drowning incidents had taken place while devotees were taking holy dips in rivers and ponds in different parts of the state during the festival.

'Jivitputrika' is one of the biggest festivals in Bihar in which women observe fast for the well-being of their children and both take holy dips in the river or pond.

The deaths were reported in 15 districts of the state during the festival held on Wednesday.

"A total of 43 bodies have been recovered so far. Further search operation is on,” a statement issued by the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

The process of providing the exgratia has begun and family members of eight deceased have already received it, the statement added.

“The incidents of drowning were reported from East and West Champaran, Nalanda, Aurangabad, Kaimur, Buxar, Siwan, Rohtas, Saran, Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Gopalganj and Arwal districts," the statement mentioned.

Aurangabad District Magistrate Srikant Shastri said, "The incidents took place when the victims along with their family members went to the ponds to take a holy bath on the occasion of 'Jivitputrika' festival, during which women fast for the well-being of their children."

