Follow us on Image Source : X/@ASHOKCHOUDHAARY JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal (U) leader Ashok Chaudhary has been appointed as the National General Secretary of the party ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for early next year. The announcement was made by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Notably, Choudhary is a key minister in the Bihar government.

Image Source : JDUThe appointed letter of Ashok Chaudhary.

This is a breaking news. More details to be added.