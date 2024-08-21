Bharat Bandh Today: Protesters disrupt traffic movement in multiple districts of Bihar

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/X (SCREENGRAB) Bhim Army workers block road in Patna

The Bharat Bandh supporters on Wednesday disrupted the traffic movement for a brief time in multiple districts of Bihar. The movement was disrupted in most affected districts like Jehanabad and Madhapura. The effect of Bandh is visible in most of the districts in Bihar, with some reports of clashes between the protesters and police.

Police detain 5 in Jehanabad

In Jehanabad district, Bandh supporters clashed with security personnel when they tried to block movement of traffic on National Highway-83, police said. The police detained five protesters later from Unta Chowk, according to officials.

Jehanabad Town Police Sub-Inspector Hulas Baitha said, “Five protestors were detained as they tried to disrupt traffic movement on NH-83 near Unta Chowk. They were later removed from the spot and normality was restored."

Traffic disruption in Madhepura, Muzaffarpur

Similar incidents were reported in Madhepura and Muzaffarpur districts. In Madhepura and Muzaffarpur, protestors attempted to block movement of traffic at several places, but security forces promptly dispersed them, police said.

The Bandh has raised concerns in Bihar as, recruitment exams were underway for the post of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Special Armed Police and other units in several districts on Wednesday. Earlier, the state government had instructed police to ensure the smooth transportation of aspirants to the test centres. Meanwhile, the Police resorted to lathi charged in Patna after chaos erupted during the protest.

21 organisations call bandh

The opposition parties including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other partners of the I.N.D.I.A bloc has extended its support to the bandh. Notably, twenty-one organisations across the country, including Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, have called for the Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation. The organisations have opposed the verdict, contending that it will harm the basic principles of reservation.

