Bhagalpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Bhagalpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 156 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Bhagalpur Assembly constituency comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Ajit Sharma of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Rohit Pandey of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1,113 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Ajay Kumar Mandal won from the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,04,868 votes by defeating Ajeet Sharma of the Congress.

Bhagalpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Bhagalpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhagalpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,33,795 voters in the Bhagalpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,77,544 were male and 1,56,233 were female voters. 18 voters belonged to the third gender. 934 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhagalpur in 2020 was 583 (535 men and 48 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bhagalpur constituency was 3,16,636. Out of this, 1,70,041 voters were male, 1,46,576 were female and 19 belonged to a third gender. There were 463 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bhagalpur in 2015 was 335 (224 men and 111 women).

Bhagalpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Bhagalpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bhagalpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bhagalpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bhagalpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Indian National Congress candidate Ajit Sharma won the seat with a margin of 1,113 votes. He polled 65,502 votes with a vote share of 40.52%. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rohit Pandey, who got 64,389 votes (39.83%). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Rajesh Verma stood third with 20,523 votes (12.69%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Indian National Congress candidate Ajit Sharma won the seat with a margin of 10,658 votes. He polled 70,514 votes with a vote share of 46.24%. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Arjit Shashwat Choubey got 59,856 votes (39.25%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Bijay Pd Sah stood third with 15,212 votes (9.97%).

2020: Ajit Sharma (Indian National Congress)

2015: Ajit Sharma (Indian National Congress)

2010: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

October, 2005: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

February, 2005: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2000: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1995: Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1990: Bijay Kumar Mitra (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1985: Sheo Chandra Jha (Congress)

1980: Sheo Chandra Jha (Congress)

1977: Bijoy Kumar Mitra (Janata Party)

Bhagalpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Bhagalpur Assembly constituency was 1,61,692 or 48.44 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,52,513 or 48.17 per cent.