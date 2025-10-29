Bettiah Assembly Election 2025: BJP's Renu Devi faces tough triangular battle despite strong winning record Hot seats in Bihar Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bettiah Assembly elections, the constituency had a total of 1,60,010 registered voters, including 81,785 men, 77,303 women, and one transgender voter. Additionally, there were 921 valid postal ballots counted.

Bettiah:

The 2025 Bettiah Assembly Election is shaping up to be an intriguing battle, with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Renu Devi once again entering the fray. She will face stiff competition from Congress candidate Washi Ahmad and Anil Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), setting the stage for a closely fought triangular contest.

Key candidates

Bettiah Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with BJP, Congress and Jan Suraaj Party being the major contenders. The key candidates for the Bettiah seat are BJP candidate Renu Devi, Congress leader Washi Ahmad and Anil Kumar Singh from the Jan Suraaj Party among others.

The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bettiah Assembly Constituency

The Bettiah Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 8 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Bettiah Assembly constituency comes under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.

Located in the northwestern region of Bihar, Bettiah serves as a vital agricultural and trade hub, known for its industries that produce brass, metalware, and leather goods. Once the seat of the Bettiah Raj estate, founded in the 17th century, the town still houses the maharaja’s grand palace, reflecting its royal past.

Bettiah also has a long-standing Roman Catholic mission, established in 1740, highlighting its historical religious presence. The town became a municipality in 1869 and is home to a college affiliated with the University of Bihar. A few kilometers to the north, at Lauriya Nandangarh, stand an Ashokan pillar and a series of ancient burial mounds, believed to be the only confirmed Vedic monuments discovered in India- adding archaeological and cultural significance to the region.

Bettiah Constituency Demographic Profile

In 2020, the total number of voters in the Bettiah constituency was 1,60,010 voters, comprising 81,785 male voters, 77,303 female voters and one trandgender. There were 921 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bettiah in 2020 was 538, consisting of 515 men and 23 women.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bettiah constituency was 1,47,836. Out of this, 76,086 voters were male, and 70,869 were female. There were 881 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bettiah in 2015 was 397, consisting of 277 men and 120 women.

What happened in the 2020 and 2015 Assembly Elections?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Renu Devi won the seat with a margin of 18,079 votes (11.44%). She polled 84,496 votes with a vote share of 52.83%. Renu defeated Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari, who got 66,417 votes (41.53%). NOTA stood third with 2,017 votes (1.26%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari won the seat with a margin of 2,320 votes (1.59%). He polled 66,786 votes with a vote share of 45.26%. BJP candidate Renu Devi got 64,466 votes (43.69%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Sameer Hasan stood third with 2,851 votes (1.93%)