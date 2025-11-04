Bengal SIR: Enumeration forms to list of docs – here's all you need to know before BLOs reach your doorstep West Bengal SIR begins today: All BLOs will carry identity cards bearing QR codes, which can be scanned to verify the identity details of the officer concerned from the Election Commission website.

Kolkata:

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is all set to start in West Bengal on Tuesday amid soaring political temperatures over the routine administrative exercise in the state. As part of the exercise, booth level officers (BLO) start knocking on voters' doors from Tuesday. Here are answers to some questions that readers may have on how to participate in the exercise:

How to identify booth level officers (BLOs)?

All BLOs will carry identity cards bearing QR codes, which can be scanned to verify the identity details of the officer concerned from the Election Commission website. Moreover, the enumeration forms would also bear the name and phone number of the BLO assigned for the specific booth she or he will be covering.

Given the political sensitivity of the exercise, it is likely that booth level agents (BLAs) identified and assigned by political parties would be accompanying the BLOs.

What happens if I am not at home when BLOs reach doorstep?

BLOs are expected to be equipped with information about all voters under their respective booths. There would be some kind of an advance notice before the officer concerned lands up at your doorstep. Even if you are not at home the first time around, the BLO would make repeat visits to your address, three times at least, to ensure no voter is left out of the roll revision exercise.

What documents do I need to keep for SIR?

A BLO would hand you over two sets of enumeration forms for every voter in your family. You would need to fill them up in duplicate and sign them. Your BLO would countersign both forms. The officer would then retain one form for the ECI and hand you back the second with a stamped acknowledgement, which you may need for future reference.

You need to have your current EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity or Voter Card), Aadhar Card, two current passport-size photos and the 2002 electoral roll reference, if your or your parents’ or grandparents’ names feature in that list. You can access the 2002 roll from: https://ceowestbengal.com/ and do not need to attach copies of any of your documents along with the forms.

If the names don’t feature the SIR 2002 list, then you will be issued a notice at a later date to produce your citizenship credentials as per the list of 11 indicative documents named by the ECI and have your name enlisted in the final electoral roll, which will be published next year, post the completion of the SIR exercise.

Who should I submit it to after I have finished filing it up?

Your BLO concerned will collect your forms once you have finished filling them up. This month-long process of house-to-house enumeration will continue till December 4 and the draft rolls will be published on December 9.

Claims and objections can be raised from December 9 to January 8. Notices will be issued, and hearings and verifications will take place between December 9 and January 31. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7.

Will SIR exercise impact my citizenship status?

The SIR exercise is being conducted to ascertain your eligibility as a legitimate voter of this country. The Election Commission of India has no authority to determine your citizenship.

