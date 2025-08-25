Belhar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Belhar Assembly constituency saw a voter turnout of 59.62% in 2020, with JD(U)'s Manoj Yadav winning the seat, while the 2025 election schedule is yet to be announced.

Patna:

Belhar is one of the 243 constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It falls under the Banka Lok Sabha constituency, along with four other assembly segments—Amarpur, Banka, Katoria, and Dhoraiya. Located in the Banka district of Bihar, Belhar plays a significant role in both state and national-level elections.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Manoj Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the Belhar seat by defeating Ramdeo Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a narrow margin of 2,473 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Giridhari Yadav, also from the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], was re-elected to the 18th Lok Sabha from the Banka parliamentary constituency. This marked his fourth term as an MP. He secured a decisive victory by defeating Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 103,844 votes. Giridhari Yadav received a total of 506,678 votes, while his closest rival polled 402,834 votes.

Belhar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 307,445 voters in the Belhar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 162,907 were male and 144,537 were female voters. Five voters belonged to the third gender. A total of 1,010 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Belhar in 2020 was 253 (250 men and 3 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Belhar constituency was 289,906. Out of this, 154,526 voters were male, 135,376 were female, and 4 belonged to the third gender. There were 172 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Belhar in 2015 was 11 (9 men and 2 women).

Belhar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Belhar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Belhar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Belhar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Belhar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Manoj Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the seat with a margin of 2,473 votes. He polled 73,589 votes with a vote share of 40.16%. He defeated Ramdeo Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), who secured 71,116 votes (38.81%). Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Brahmdev Ray stood third with 6,127 votes (3.34%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Giridhari Yadav of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] won the seat with a margin of 16,191 votes. He polled 70,348 votes with a vote share of 44.59%. He defeated Manoj Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who secured 54,157 votes (34.32%). Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidate Raj Kishor Prasad alias Pappu Yadav stood third with 10,408 votes (6.6%).

1977 – Chaturbhuj Prasad Singh – Janata Party

1980 – Chandra Mauleshwar Singh – Independent

1985 – Siyaram Rai – Indian National Congress

1990 – Chandra Mauleshwar Singh – Independent

1995 – Ramdeo Yadav – Janata Dal

2000 – Ramdeo Yadav – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

February 2005 – Ramdeo Yadav – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

October 2005 – Janardan Manjhi – Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]

2010 – Giridhari Yadav – Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]

2015 – Giridhari Yadav – Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]

2019 (By-election) – Ramdeo Yadav – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

2020 – Manoj Yadav – Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)]

Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Belhar Assembly constituency was 183,312 or 59.62 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 158,065 or 54.52 per cent.