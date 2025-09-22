Barhara Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Barhara Assembly Election 2025: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raghvendra Pratap Singh won the Barhara seat with a margin of 4,973 votes (3.05%).

Patna:

The Barhara Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 193 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Barhara Assembly constituency comes under the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Raghvendra Pratap Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Saroj Yadav with a margin of 4,973 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) candidate Sudama Prasad won from the Arrah Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 59,808 votes by defeating Raj Kumar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Barhara Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Barhara Assembly constituency is a part of the Bhojpur district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,13,857 voters in the Barhara constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,73,799 were male and 1,40,049 were female voters. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 3,015 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barhara in 2020 was 3,442 (3,342 men and 100 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Barhara constituency was 2,85,928. Out of this, 1,60,034 voters were male, 1,25,887 were female, and seven belonged to a third gender. There were 93 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Barhara in 2015 was 1,090 (733 men and 357 women).

Barhara Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Barhara constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barhara Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date for Barhara along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Barhara Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet for Barhara.

Barhara Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Raghvendra Pratap Singh won the Barhara seat with a margin of 4,973 votes (3.05%). He polled 76,182 votes with a vote share of 46.15%. He defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Saroj Yadav, who got 71,209 votes (43.13%). Independent candidate Asha Devi stood third with 7,203 votes (4.36%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Saroj Yadav won the Barhara seat with a margin of 13,308 votes (9.26%). She polled 65,001 votes with a vote share of 44.34%. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Devi got 51,693 votes (35.26%) and was the runner-up. Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Raghvendra Pratap Singh stood third with 13,638 votes (9.30%).

Barhara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Raghvendra Pratap Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2015: Saroj Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2010: Raghvendra Pratap Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

October, 2005: Asha Devi (Janata Dal United)

February, 2005: Asha Devi (Janata Dal United)

2000: Raghvendra Pratap Singh (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

1995: Raghvendra Pratap Singh (Janata Dal)

1990: Raghvendra Pratap Singh (Janata Dal)

1985: Raghvendra Pratap Singh (Janata Party)

1980: Ramjee Prasad Singh (Congress)

1977: Ambika Saran Singh (Janata Party)

Barhara Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Barhara Assembly constituency was 1,65,573 or 52.75 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,46,634 or 51.28 per cent.