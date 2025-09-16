Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Bakhtiarpur Assembly constituency in Bihar has seen a shift in political dynamics, with RJD's Aniruddh Kumar winning in 2020, while BJP's Ranvijay Singh secured the seat in 2015, amidst changing voter demographics and ongoing preparations for the 2025 elections.

Patna:

Bakhtiarpur Assembly constituency, located in Patna district, is one of the 243 constituencies in Bihar and falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. Established in 1951, it has seen 18 elections, with Congress dominating the early years by winning 10 out of 11 elections between 1952 and 1990. Since 2000, the BJP and RJD have alternated victories, each winning three times. In the 2020 election, the RJD secured the seat by a margin of 20,672 votes, while Congress led the Bakhtiarpur segment in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. For the BJP to win, it must appeal to the Scheduled Caste voters (21.01% of the electorate), focus on rural voters (only 15.45% urban), and mobilise the nearly 40% of voters who abstained in 2020.

Bakhtiarpur Assembly constituency comes under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Aniruddh Kumar of the RJD won the seat by defeating Ranvijay Singh of the BJP by 8,672 votes (10.3%), resulting in a narrow victory for the RJD.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ravi Shankar Prasad of the BJP secured victory from the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, winning by a significant margin of 153,846 votes, defeating Anshul Avijit Kushwaha of the INC, who polled 434,424 votes.

Bakhtiarpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 338,615 voters in the Bakhtiarpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 175,896 were male and 162,712 were female voters. 7 belonged to the third gender. 761 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bakhtiarpur in 2020 was 347 (334 men and 13 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bakhtiarpur constituency was 256,732. Out of this, 138,551 voters were male, 118,688 were female, and 6 belonged to the third gender. There were 1,001 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bakhtiarpur in 2015 was 7902 (6,614 men and 2,543 women).

Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Barh constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Bakhtiarpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Aniruddh Kumar of the RJD won the Bakhtiarpur seat by a narrow margin, securing 89,483 votes (52.17%). He defeated Ranvijay Singh of the BJP, who polled 68,811 votes (40.12%), while Vinod Yadav of the RLSP finished third with 1,893 votes.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Ranvijay Singh, the BJP candidate, won the Bakhtiarpur seat with a margin of 7,902 votes (5.28%), securing 61,496 votes (40.11%) ahead of Aniruddh Kumar of the RJD, who garnered 53,594 votes (34.95%). The third-place candidate, Akhilesh Kumar, an BSP candidate, received 12,070 votes (7.87%).

2020: Aniruddh Kumar, RJD

2015: Ranvijay Singh, BJP

2010: Aniruddh Kumar, RJD

Oct 2005: Vinod, BJP

Feb 2005: Anirudh, RJD

2000: Vinod Yadav, BJP

1995: Brajnandan Yadav, JD

1990: Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav, INC

1985: Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav, INC

1980: Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav, INC(U)

1977: Budhdeo Singh, INC

Bakhtiarpur Voter Turnout

The votes polled in 2020 were 195,948, accounting for 58.09% of the electors, while in 2015, it was 153,397, representing 59.63% of the eligible electors.