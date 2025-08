Anant Singh, former Bihar MLA, walks out of Beur jail a day after getting bail in Mokama firing case Known for his strongman image in Bihar politics, Singh’s exit from the jail drew attention as supporters gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the former legislator.

Patna: A day after being granted bail by the Patna High Court, former Bihar MLA Anant Singh was released from Beur jail on Wednesday. His release comes in connection with the high-profile Sonu-Monu firing case in Mokama, which had kept him behind bars for months. Known for his strongman image in Bihar politics, Singh’s exit from the jail drew attention as supporters gathered outside to catch a glimpse of the former legislator.