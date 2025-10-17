Amit Shah kicks off BJP campaign in Saran, says 'Nitish Kumar freed Bihar from jungle raj' Union Home Minister Amit Shah kick-started the BJP's Bihar election campaign in Saran, rallying support for NDA candidates and invoking the state's political past. Shah also promised that Bihar would celebrate "four Diwalis" this year, symbolising progress and prosperity under the NDA.

Saran (Bihar) :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election campaign in Bihar's Saran district, addressing a massive rally in Taraiya. He campaigned for incumbent Taraiya MLA Janak Singh and Amnour Assembly candidate Krishan Kumar Mantoo, marking the official start of the BJP's poll campaign in the region. Reminding the crowd of Bihar's political past, Amit Shah said the youth must remember the days of "jungle raj" under former Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. "When you start campaigning from Saran, we only see victory. There is no better place than Chhapra, Saran, to remind the youth of Bihar about that jungle raj of Lalu and Rabri and take a pledge to fight against it," he said.

'Nitish Kumar freed Bihar from jungle raj'

The Union Home Minister praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for steering Bihar away from the lawlessness of the past. "Nitish Kumar has freed Bihar from Jungle Raj. PM Modi has worked to develop Bihar for the last 11 years... His 11 years have been a blessing to the poor," Shah said.

Reiterating the NDA's unity, Shah made it clear that the alliance is contesting the Bihar Assembly elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership. "We are fighting under the leadership of Nitish Kumar in Bihar," he said.

'Four Diwalis' for Bihar, says Shah

Shah said the people of Bihar have the chance to celebrate four Diwalis this year. "This time, the people of Bihar have the opportunity to celebrate Diwali four times. The first one is the one that comes on the occasion of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. The second one has just finished. Nitish Ji and Modi Ji have given Rs 10,000 to women in Bihar. Third Diwali is the reduction of GST on 395 products to 5 per cent and 0 per cent. The fourth Diwali will be celebrated when NDA will come with the biggest majority, sweeping away Lalu, Rahul and company," he said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

Operation Sindoor and security in Bihar

Taking a swipe at the RJD-Congress alliance, Amit Shah accused them of allowing terrorism to flourish during their rule. "Terrorists used to play 'khoon ki holi' during Lalu Prasad and Congress reign. Modi Ji, through Operation Sindoor, wiped out terrorists by hitting them at their home," he said. He also questioned the RJD's choice of candidates, saying, "I have seen RJD - Rashtriya Janata Dal's candidates' list, and it contains the name of Shahabuddin's son. Can Bihar remain safe if RJD gives the election ticket to Shahabuddin's son?" Ending his speech on a confident note, Shah declared, "NDA is going to form the government in Bihar with the biggest majority."

