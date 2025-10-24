Amit Shah addresses poll rally in Bihar's Siwan: 'We need to defeat ideology of Shahabuddin' Bihar Assembly election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Bihar will celebrate 'real Diwali' on November 14, when Lalu's son will face humiliating defeat in polls.

Patna:

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed an election rally in Bihar’s Siwan and said the voters of the state need to defeat the ideology of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin because of which the state suffered a lot.

People of Siwan never surrendered before Shahabuddin

“For 20 years, a-category history sheeter Shahabuddin, with around 75 cases against him, two jail terms, triple murders, an attack on an SP... he had bathed the sons of a business owner in acid till their skins came off. The brave people of Siwan never surrendered before Shahabuddin. His son has been given a ticket by Lalu Prasad Yadav himself from Raghunathpur. Now, under the rule of Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi, even if a 100 Shahabuddin come, no one can do you any harm,” he said.

The Union Home Minister further added that the Opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar completely fragmented now ahead of Assembly elections.

Not a single infiltrator will be allowed to remain in Bihar

During the rally, he stated that not a single infiltrator will be allowed to remain in Bihar and other parts of country.

"Rahul Gandhi says that infiltrators should be allowed to live in Siwan... I promise you all that if you vote for NDA, we will remove each and every infiltrator from the country," Amit Shah said.

Bihar will celebrate 'real Diwali' on November 14

The Union Home Minister further added that Bihar will celebrate 'real Diwali' on November 14, when Lalu's son will face humiliating defeat in polls.

"Nitish Kumar has ended the 'Jungle Raj'. He freed the entire Bihar of 'Jungle Raj' and even after 20 years, we are contesting these elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," he said.

Amit Shah said he wants to salute the people of Siwan because for 20 years, this land of Siwan has tolerated the 'Jungle Raj' of the Lalu and Rabri government. “Siwan has tolerated anarchy, murder, and other crimes, but the people here didn't bow down and fought against the 'Jungle Raj'," he said.

