After facing flak over social media remarks, JDU leader Ashok Chaudhary meets CM Nitish Kumar

After the uproar created by a post made by Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Ashok Chaudhary on social media, the Rural Works Department minister on Tuesday met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar almost for one and a half hour. However, after leaving the CM House, he did not talk to the media.

The leader in a long poem titled 'Badhti Umr main inhe chor dijiye' was talking about increasing age. From this post of Ashok Chaudhary, it was believed that he targeted the increasing age of CM Nitish. JDU's chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar objected to this post of Ashok Chaudhary.

Ashok Choudhary sparked controversy after he blamed the Bhumihars, a powerful upper caste in the state, for his party's loss in the Jehanabad seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Choudhary's remarks drew sharp responses from ally BJP and the Opposition, while the JD(U) said these remarks were made in a "personal capacity".

"I know the Bhumihars very well. When the Lok Sabha elections were held, these people abandoned Nitish Kumar and ran away. Just because we fielded a candidate from an extremely backward caste, we lost," Choudhary had said.

Choudhary, who is a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet, said the Chief Minister had built a road in a Bhumihar-dominated village. He asserted that the community abandoned Nitish Kumar after his party fielded a "candidate from an extremely backward caste".