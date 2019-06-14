With 9 more 'brain fever' deaths, toll rises to 63 in Bihar

Representational image

Nine more children died due to brain fever taking the toll to 63, though the official maintain that the the cause of death is hypoglycemia.

According to a report by PTI, an official said,"all the victims have fallen prey to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by a very low level of blood sugar and electrolyte imbalance."

The 63 children died in two hospitals of Muzaffarpur, one of which was visited by state Health Minister Mangal Pandey during the

As per the Muzaffpur District Administration, till 6 pm on friday 6 children had died in the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital

(SKMCH) and three died at Kejriwal hospital, which is operated by a trust.

Since June 1, 178 and 72 children were admitted in SKMCH and Kejriwal hospital respectively with suspected cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) but most

of them were found to be victims of hypoglycemia.

Nine children undergoing treatment at SKMCH are serious, the release said, adding that five children are critical in Kejriwal hospital.

The health minister who held a meeting with doctors and officials at the SKMCH said six more ambulances will be available there from Friday and a 100-bed new ward will be made operational soon.

The Kejriwal Hospital's management also agreed to increase the number of beds if the need arises, he said.

Pandey said creating awareness among the people is needed to prevent the outbreak of the disease.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already directed the officials concerned to ensure that preventive measures were taken in the affected districts, though deaths have so far been reported from Muzaffarpur only.

Health Department's Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar had earlier said the disease has affected 222 blocks of 12 districts especially Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sheohar and East Champaran.

A central government team of experts had visited Muzaffarpur on Wednesday.

(With input from PTI)

