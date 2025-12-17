Upcoming Tata cars in 2026: From the Sierra EV to next-gen Nexon, a look at anticipated lineup Tata is set to expand its 2026 portfolio through a strategic mix of all-new vehicle launches and significant model upgrades.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors has been keeping car lovers thrilled this year with some exciting new releases, including the Harrier EV, the updated Sierra, and a revamped version of the Altroz. As we look forward to 2026, Tata is set to continue this excitement by launching new versions of their popular cars and making improvements to some of their existing models.

Here’s what we can expect from Tata’s upcoming cars in 2026:

1. Tata Punch Facelift

Tata has been working on an updated version of the Punch for a while now, with test vehicles seen on the roads in India. This new model is expected to be released in 2026 and aims to make the traditional ICE version of the Punch more similar to the electric version.

Exterior: It will probably come with a new connected light bar, a more modern-looking front bumper, updated alloy wheel designs, and a fresh look at the back of the vehicle.

Interior: The cabin can be improved with a bigger touchscreen for entertainment and navigation, a completely digital display for the instruments, a two-spoke steering wheel, and ventilated seats.

2. Tata Sierra EV

Following the launch of the Sierra's ICE version, Tata is set to debut the Sierra EV in the first quarter of next year.

Platform: Built on the company’s Argos platform, it is expected to offer both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations.

Design: While it will share its silhouette with the ICE variant, the EV will feature a dedicated front fascia with a signature blanked-off grille to distinguish it as an electric vehicle.

3. Next-Gen Tata Nexon

According to reports from Autocar, Tata is working on the next generation of its immensely popular Nexon SUV.

The Big Change: This model will mark the end of the first-generation Nexon platform, which is approaching its 10th anniversary.

Upgrades: The next-gen Nexon is expected to sit on a completely new platform, bringing significant overhauls to its exterior styling, cabin technology, and powertrain options.

