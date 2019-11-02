Top 7 scooters in India 2019

Top 5 gearless scooters in India 2019

Gearless scooters in India have their own fan following. They are immensely popular because they are easy to use, compact and reliable means of commuting that saves people a lot of time and money. Scooter riders in India have a plethora of options when it comes to choosing their everyday machine. Some of these have been around for years and have solidified their foothold in the Indian market while others are rather new and still being experimented with.

India TV Auto brings to you the top 7 gearless scooters to choose from in the Indian market

Suzuki Access 125

Image Source : SUZUKI Suzuki Access 125

The Access 125 is Suzuki's best selling scooter. It is powered by a 124 cc engine and comes in diffrent colors including matte shades which make it more attractive. It gives a mileage of 64 KMPL. It comes with tubeless tires. The chrome garnish on the top of the headlamp makes Suzuki Access 125 look more appealing and classy. The speedometer is analog with a digital odometer and fuel gauge. Suzuki Access 125 comes at a price of Rs 55,977 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Activa 125

Image Source : HONDA Honda Activa 125

The Activa has always been a reliable choice for people who want to have a budget two wheeler with maximum utility. Recently Honda updated the Activa 125 which is a more powerful version of the regular 110cc Activa to keep it fresh. The Honda Activa is powered by a 124 cc engine and comes with added features like Phone Charger, LED DRL and Combi brakes system. It is also the first scooter to recive a BS6 update. It gives a mileage of 60 KMPL and is priced at Rs 67,490 (Ex-showroom Delhi)

TVS Ntorque 125

Image Source : TVS TVS Ntorque

TVS Ntorque is a scooter which is mainly targeted towards the youth. It has a sharp design, a peppy engine response, a diffrent exhaust note which makes it unique. It is also the first Indian scooter to come with Bluetooth connectivity to connect with your mobile phone and help you to navigate with an all digital Instrument console. Power comes from a 124.79cc Engine that is able to return a mileage of 47KMPL. TVS Ntorque 125 comes at a price of Rs 58,872 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Hero Destini 125

Image Source : HERO Hero Destini

The Hero Destini is another scooter of the same segment by Hero. It has got a heavy chrome garnish on the front Apron which makes it stand out. Hero Destini also has a much bolder design as compared to other scooters in the segment. It is powered by a 124.6cc engine. It is priced at Rs 55,580 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Hero Maestro EDGE 125

Image Source : HERO Hero Maestro EDGE 125

Hero has launched the new Maestro Edge 125. The scooter is basically a 125cc version of their 110cc Maestro Edge. Maestro Edge 125 has features like LED DRL’s and LED tail lamp, remote seat and fuel cap opening, digital analogue instrument console, external fuel filler cap, boot lamp and mobile charging USB port in the boot. It is powered by a 124.6cc Engine and gives a mileage of 53.1KMPL. It is priced at Rs 59,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda Grazia

Image Source : HONDA Honda Grazia

The Honda Grazia is a to an extent the next generation Honda Aviator. It looks more like a maxi scooter rather than being like a regular gearless scooter. It is powered by the same 124cc Engine and has an all digital instrument console and alloy wheels which add to its style. The headlamp is also sculpted on the front apron. Honda Grazia returns a mileage of 60 KMPL and is priced at Rs 61,000(Ex-showroom Delhi).

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter

TVS Jupiter is a variomatic scooter launched in September 2013 by India’s TVS Motor Company. It is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, 110 cc engine and delivers 7.88 bhp at 7500 rpm. The scooter delivers a pick-up of 0 to 60 kmph in 11.2 seconds. The scooter has an 'Econometer' and has a fuel efficiency of 49 kmpl per the manufacturer. TVS Jupiter is priced at Rs 55,384 (Ex-showroom Delhi)

