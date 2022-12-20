Car sales improved in 2022, a look at top 10 launches

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Top 10 car launches in 2022: This year played an important role in reviving the auto industry and gave it a new direction as the world started to come out of Covid. Many new car launches in petrol, diesel and EV variants were presented to customers. Let's take a look at top 10 car launches that automobiles companies made in year 2022.

Maruti Baleno CNG/Toyota Glanza

Maruti Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG become the first premium hatchbacks in the country to be offered with a factory fitted CNG kit and are priced at Rs 8.28 lakh and Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Both the cars are offered with a 1.2L K12 bi-fuel CNG engine that produces 77 bhp and 98.5 Nm of peak power and torque output respectively.

Maruti Alto K10 CNG/ Celerio CNG/ S-Presso launched

Maruti also launched the new Alto K10, Celerio and the updated S-Presso this year and all three hatchbacks are offered with petrol as well as CNG powertrain options. Powering these hatchbacks is the 1.0L K10C engine that produces 57 bhp peak power output and 82 Nm of maximum torque in CNG mode.

Tata launches Tigor in both CNG and EV segments

Tata Tiago and Tigor are among the safest cars under Rs 10 lakh in the Indian market and are offered with two engine options - 1.2L Revotron Petrol and 1.2L Revotron Bi-Fuel CNG. The CNG powertrain boasts of peak power and torque outputs of 73 bhp and 95 Nm respectively, while claimed mileage is 26.49 km/kg. The company has also launched Tiago in the EV segment, which is a great mini budget car. It is an electric sedan and is available in two colours. The Tata Tigor EV packs a 310-litre boot space which offers plenty of storage space. Prices start from Rs 10 lakh onwards. Talking about power, Tigor EV generates 40 bhp power with 105 Nm torque.

Maruti Grand Vitara Viewers First Choice

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been offered with two engine options in India. It has a 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid technology, paired with an e-CVT. This is the same powertrain that is also used in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyder. It produces 91 Bhp and 122 Nm while the electric motor produces 79 Bhp and 141 Nm. Maruti Grand Vitara price starts at Rs 10.45 Lakh and goes up to Rs 19.65 Lakh (average ex-showroom).

The Grand Vitara comes in 15 variants. The price of the Grand Vitara variant in Mild Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) is Rs 10.45 Lakh. The price for the Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) Grand Vitara model is Rs 17.99 Lakh. Whereas Grand Vitara price starts at Rs 13.40 Lakh for Automatic variant.

