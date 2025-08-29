Tata Winger Plus 9-seater van launched in India: Price, features, and more Tata Winger Plus is designed for staff transportation as well as the travel and tourism segment. It promises to provide a more comfortable, spacious, and connected travel experience.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors has expanded its commercial vehicle lineup with the launch of the new 9-seater Tata Winger Plus on August 29, 2025. This vehicle is specifically designed for the staff transportation and travel and tourism industries. The Winger Plus focuses on providing a connected and comfortable travel experience while offering lower ownership costs to improve efficiency and profitability for fleet owners.

Tata Winger Plus price and performance

The Tata Winger Plus has a starting price of Rs 20.60 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is powered by a 2.2L Dicor diesel engine that delivers 100 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Built on a monocoque chassis, the vehicle offers enhanced safety, stability, and car-like handling.

Tata Winger Plus features

For passenger comfort, the Winger Plus features reclining captain seats with adjustable armrests, individual AC vents, and personal USB charging points. The vehicle also boasts a spacious cabin with ample legroom and a large luggage compartment, making it suitable for long journeys.

For fleet managers, the vehicle is equipped with Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge connected vehicle platform. This system provides real-time vehicle tracking, diagnostics, and fleet optimization to help streamline business operations.

Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “The Winger Plus has been thoughtfully engineered to deliver a premium experience for passengers and a compelling value proposition for fleet operators. With its superior ride comfort, best-in-class comfort features, and segment-leading efficiency, it is designed to drive profitability while offering the lowest cost of ownership. India’s passenger mobility landscape is evolving rapidly—from staff transportation in urban centres to the rising demand for tourism across the country. The Winger Plus is built to serve this diversity, setting new benchmarks in the commercial passenger vehicle segment”.

