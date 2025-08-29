TVS Orbiter, third EV scooter from automaker, launched in India: Price and features here TVS Orbiter is the third electric scooter from the automaker in India. The scooter draws design hints from the TVS Jupiter and is priced under Rs 1 lakh.

New Delhi:

TVS has expanded its electric scooter lineup with the launch of the new Orbiter scooter in India. Priced under Rs 1 lakh, the Orbiter is the company's third electric scooter and is aimed at urban and young riders. It features a unique, boxy design with some styling cues taken from the TVS Jupiter.

TVS Orbiter India price and battery details

The TVS Orbiter has been introduced in a single variant with a 3.1kWh battery pack, claiming a range of 158km. It is priced at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), with the price inclusive of the PM e-Drive scheme. However, the company has not yet released details on its charging time or fast-charging options.

The Orbiter will be available in six colors: Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper.

TVS Orbiter design and features

The TVS Orbiter is equipped with a 14-inch front wheel and a 12-inch rear wheel. Its boxy design features a single, large LED light that flows from the front to the tail. At the front, it has a handlebar-mounted LED lamp with an LED DRL that resembles the TVS Jupiter.

Under the seat, the scooter offers 34 liters of storage, which the company claims can fit two helmets. It also has a spacious 290mm flat floorboard.

Technologically, the scooter comes with features such as cruise control, hill-hold assist, and reverse parking assist. Standard features also include a USB charging port, OTA (over-the-air) updates, and a smartphone application.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a new electric vehicle, the e-VITARA, which has been highlighted by Prime Minister Modi. This model is noted as the first electric SUV that will be exported globally. The vehicle is manufactured in Hansalpur, Gujarat, and it is reported that it will be shipped to over 100 countries.

ALSO READ: CAQM admits overage vehicle ban in Delhi-NCR lacks scientific research