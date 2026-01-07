Tata Safari and Harrier Petrol variant-wise prices announced: Check details here The petrol-powered Tata Safari and Harrier are driven by a new, in-house developed direct-injection turbo-petrol engine—a powertrain that originally made its debut in the 2025 Tata Sierra.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors has officially announced the variant-wise pricing for the petrol-powered versions of the Safari and Harrier SUVs. After unveiling the much-anticipated petrol line-up in December last year, the automaker has now detailed the price across the range. Both SUVs are powered by an in-house developed direct-injection turbo-petrol engine, which first debuted with the 2025 Tata Sierra.

The Tata Harrier turbo-petrol range is priced between Rs 12.89 lakh and Rs 24.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the Safari turbo-petrol starts at Rs 13.29 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.20 lakh.

Tata Safari petrol variant-wise price:

Safari Petrol trim MT (In Rs lakh) MT Dark Edition (In Rs lakh) AT (In Rs lakh) AT Dark Edition (In Rs lakh) Smart 13.29 - - - Pure X 16.49 17.01 17.91 18.52 Adventure X+ 17.75 18.27 19.35 19.88 Accomplished X 20.84 21.36 22.5 23.02 Accomplished X+ 22.73 23.07 24.15 24.48 Accomplished X+ 6S 22.83 23.16 24.25 24.58 Accomplished Ultra 23.33 - 24.75 - Accomplished Ultra 6S 23.43 - 24.85 - Accomplished Ultra Red Dark 23.68 - 25.1 - Accomplished Ultra Red Dark 6S 23.78 - 25.2

Tata Harrier petrol variant-wise price:

Variant MT MT Dark Edition AT AT Dark Edition Smart 12.89 - - - Pure X 16 16.63 17.53 17.91 Adventure X 16.86 17.38 18.47 18.9 Adventure X+ 17.14 17.66 18.74 19.26 Fearless X 20 20.65 21.79 22.31 Fearless X+ 22.12 22.64 23.54 24.06 Fearless Ultra 22.72 - 24.14 - Fearless Ultra Red Dark 23.27 - 24.69 -

Tata Safari Petrol: New features and trims

The Safari petrol introduces a new flagship trim called Accomplished Ultra. Building upon the features of the Accomplished + trim, it adds:

A massive 14.53-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Samsung with Dolby Atmos support.

A digital interior rearview mirror (IRVM) with a built-in dashcam.

A premium white-and-brown dual-tone interior theme.

On-board navigation and a memory function for the outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs).

A specialised wash function for the reversing camera and a 65W Type-C fast-charging port.

Tata Harrier Petrol: Key highlights

The Harrier petrol also receives significant upgrades, including:

Camera washers for both the front and rear cameras.

A memory function for the ORVMs.

An updated interior featuring a lighter color scheme and faux wood with silver pinstriping on the dashboard.

The same 14.53-inch QLED touchscreen with Dolby Atmos.

Powertrain and performance

Both the Safari and Harrier are equipped with the 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine sourced from the Sierra. However, it has been tuned to produce 170 hp and 280 Nm of torque—an increase of 10 hp and 25 Nm over the Sierra.

While these figures are impressive, the engine's output is slightly lower than that of its primary rival, the Mahindra XUV700, which features a larger 1997cc engine producing 203 hp and 380 Nm of torque.