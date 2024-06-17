Tata Nexon gets huge discounts to celebrate 7 lakh units sales milestone

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Nexon

Tata Motors launched the Nexon in September 2017 in India. Seven years later, the sub-compact SUV has sold over 700,000 units and now includes an electric version. To celebrate, the carmaker is offering discounts on the petrol and diesel versions of the Nexon. This offer is valid until June 30th.

Tata Nexon June 2024 discounts

The base-spec Smart (O) variant does not have any discounts.

The petrol Smart, Smart +, and Smart + S variants have discounts of up to Rs 16,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 40,000, respectively.

The Pure and Pure S petrol variants have discounts of up to Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively, while the diesel variants have discounts of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 each.

The Creative, Creative +, and Creative + S variants get the highest discounts of Rs 60,000, Rs 80,000, and Rs 1 lakh, respectively, on both petrol and diesel models.

The Fearless, Fearless S, Fearless +, and Fearless + S variants have a uniform discount of Rs 60,000 on both petrol and diesel models.

In addition to this, Tata is also offering discounts on the MY23 stocks of the Safari and Harrier, including the pre-facelift models, and discounts of up to Rs 1.35 lakh on MY23 stocks of the Nexon EV.

Meanwhile, on October 1st of last year, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) revealed the initial results for two Tata Motors SUVs, the Harrier and Safari. Both vehicles were awarded 5-star ratings. Now, the vehicle safety organization has disclosed its first evaluation for 2024, this time for two Tata Motors electric vehicles (EVs), the Tata Punch EV and Nexon EV. Both EVs have also achieved a five-star rating across all their variants.

The Nexon EV has received a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection, scoring 29.86 out of 32 points. It achieved 14.26 out of 16 points in the 'Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test' and 15.60 out of 16 points in the 'Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.'

