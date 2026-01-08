Sleeper coach buses: Nitin Gadkari announces strict new rules following rise in fire accidents Union Minister Nitin Gadkari mandates that sleeper coach buses be built only by accredited manufacturers. Following 145 fire-related deaths, new rules require retrofitting existing buses with fire detection systems and ADAS features.

Sleeper coach buses will henceforth only be manufactured by automobile companies or facilities specifically accredited by the Central Government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday. This decision aims to curb the rising number of fire accidents involving these vehicles.

The government has also announced that the sleeper coach buses currently in operation must be retrofitted with mandatory safety features, including fire detection systems, emergency lighting, and driver drowsiness indicators. Additionally, all existing units must be equipped with emergency exits and hammers to ensure passenger safety.

Sleeper coach buses have been involved in six major fire accidents over the last six months alone. These tragic incidents have resulted in the loss of 145 lives, prompting the government to take immediate regulatory action.

These buses were the focus of a recent press conference where the Road Transport and Highways Minister revealed he has written to the Rajasthan government. He has urged them to take strict action against state officials who permitted manual bus body builders to use self-certification.

The buses involved in recent fires have exposed several persistent dangers, such as flammable interior materials and blocked or narrow exit paths. Investigations often find missing or faulty emergency windows, a total lack of fire safety gear, and staff who are inadequately trained to handle emergencies.

Sleeper coach buses must adhere to the AIS-052 bus body code, a mandatory national standard that specifies structural, design, and safety requirements. This code is essential for ensuring that all bus bodies built in India meet a high level of passenger protection.

Sleeper coach buses were brought under this standard to regulate what was previously an unorganised manufacturing sector. By enforcing uniformity in construction, the government aims to significantly improve safety for both drivers and passengers.

These buses are now governed by the revised Bus Body Code, which the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways implemented on September 1, 2025. This updated regulation is a key step in modernising the fleet and preventing future fatalities on the road.

