Toyota Urban Cruiser EV India launch date confirmed for January 16, 2026: All you need to know The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV launches in India on Jan 16, 2026. Discover the expected price, 543km range, Level 2 ADAS features, and battery options.

New Delhi:

Toyota India has officially begun teasing the launch of its highly anticipated electric vehicle. Following the initial teaser, the company confirmed that the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will launch in India on January 16, 2026.

As a rebadged version of the Maruti e Vitara, the Urban Cruiser EV is expected to be priced between Rs 21 lakh and Rs 26 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: Exterior and Interior Design

While many details of the India-spec variant remain under wraps, the teaser video highlights several key design elements. The exterior is likely to feature:

Sleeker DRLs and LED headlights bridged by a thick black trim.

A smoother front bumper featuring two vertical air vents on the edges.

A side profile that closely resembles the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara production model showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Inside, the Urban Cruiser EV is expected to offer a premium experience with:

A 10.1-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Ventilated front seats and an Infinity sound system.

Advanced Safety Features

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is reported to come equipped with a comprehensive safety suite, including:

Level 2 ADAS with lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

7 airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

360-degree camera and front parking sensors.

Disc brakes on all four wheels, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS).

Motor, Battery Options, and Range

The 2026 Toyota electric vehicle is likely to share its powertrain options with the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. Buyers can expect two main configurations:

49kWh battery pack paired with a 144hp motor. 61kWh battery pack paired with a 174hp motor.

While official single-charge range figures for the Toyota variant are yet to be released, the larger 61kWh battery pack is expected to offer a range of up to 543km on a single charge.