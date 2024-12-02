Skoda Kylaq variant-wise India price announced, bookings start today

Follow us on Image Source : SKODA Skoda Kylaq

Skoda has officially introduced its new Kylaq compact SUV in India on November 6 this year. Just a month after its launch, the company has shared the complete price list for this small SUV in the country. The starting price for the Skoda Kylaq is Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and it can go up to Rs 14.40 lakh. If you’re interested, bookings for the compact SUV will open at 4 PM today (December 2). Here’s everything you need to know about the different price options for the Skoda Kylaq.

Skoda Kylaq India price:

The Kylaq compact SUV comes in four different variants: Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige. Interested buyers can choose from seven vibrant colors: Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black, and Olive Gold. In addition to this, the company offers a standard warranty that lasts for 3 years or up to 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. Here's full variant-wise price of Skoda Kylaq SUV.

Variant Petrol (MT) Petrol (AT) Classic Rs 7.89 lakh Signature Rs 9.59 lakh Rs 10.59 lakh Signature+ Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 12.40 lakh Prestige Rs 13.35 lakh Rs 14.40 lakh

Skoda India has announced that the delivery of its new Kylaq model will begin on January 27, 2025. To celebrate this launch, the company is offering a special maintenance package to the first 33,333 customers. This package will help reduce the cost of using the car to just 24 paise per kilometer, making it more affordable to drive.

Skoda Kylaq variant-wise features:

The Kylaq car series starts with the Classic model, priced at Rs 7.89 lakh. This entry-level option includes six airbags for safety, a steering wheel that can be adjusted for comfort, electric wing mirrors, and all-LED lights, among other features. However, this version does not offer an automatic gearbox.

Moving up to the Kylaq Signature, the starting price is Rs 9.59 lakh for the manual version, while the automatic version costs Rs 10.59 lakh. This model adds highlights like stylish 16-inch alloy wheels, cruise control for easier long drives, a tire pressure monitoring system, a 7-inch touchscreen for entertainment and navigation, controls on the steering wheel, and rear air conditioning vents for passenger comfort.

Next in line is the Kylaq Signature Plus, which starts at Rs 11.40 lakh for the manual version, and the automatic version is priced at Rs 12.40 lakh. This model boasts a larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen, wireless connection for Android and Apple devices, an 8-inch digital dashboard display, climate control for a comfortable cabin temperature, a rearview camera for easier parking, and mirrors that can fold in automatically.

At the top of the range is the Kylaq Prestige, starting at Rs 13.35 lakh for the manual and Rs 14.40 lakh for the automatic, which includes paddle shifters for easy gear changes. This premium model features a sunroof for a more open feel, eye-catching 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, automatic lights and wipers, fog lights with cornering functionality, advanced LED headlights, and stylish interior lighting, along with many other luxurious features.

