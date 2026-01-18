Skoda Kushaq Facelift teased ahead of India launch: New design, ADAS and feature updates expected Skoda teases the Kushaq facelift ahead of its India launch. The updated SUV is expected to get refreshed design elements, Level 2 ADAS, new features and existing engine options. Check details.

Skoda is all set to launch the facelifted version of its Kushaq SUV in India. Ahead of the official launch, the automaker has released a teaser video that offers a glimpse of some of the updated design elements. This will be the first facelift for the Kushaq, which was originally launched in India in 2021.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Exterior design updates

According to the teaser video, the Skoda Kushaq facelift will feature refreshed LED daytime running lights (DRLs), which will be connected by segmented lighting elements. The SUV will also get a redesigned front grille and bumper, complemented by an angular silver trim for a more modern look.

At the rear, the facelifted Kushaq will feature an illuminated ‘SKODA’ wordmark, with individual lighting elements similar to those seen at the front, enhancing its premium appeal.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Interior and feature expectations

Skoda has not yet revealed the interior of the upcoming Kushaq facelift. However, reports suggest that the SUV will receive a host of new features to remain competitive in the segment.

Spy shots indicate that higher variants could get a panoramic sunroof. The facelifted model is also expected to offer a segment-first rear seat massage function, updated graphics for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, and rear disc brakes for the 1.5 TSI variants.

Level 2 ADAS confirmed for MQB-A0-IN models

The company has confirmed that all its cars based on the MQB-A0-IN platform will receive Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with their respective facelifts. As a result, the Skoda Kushaq facelift is also expected to be equipped with Level 2 ADAS.

Engine and gearbox options

The facelifted Skoda Kushaq is expected to continue with the existing engine options. These include the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 115hp and 178Nm of torque, and the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 150hp and 250Nm of torque.

As per an Autocar report, at launch, the current transmission options are likely to remain unchanged. The 1.0-litre engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, while the 1.5-litre engine will continue to be paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

However, Skoda is also expected to introduce a new localised 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre engine at a later stage. This new unit could eventually replace the existing 6-speed automatic transmission.

