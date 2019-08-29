Image Source : Renault Triber FAQ: Everything you need to know about India's cheapest 7-seater MPV

Renault Triber has been launched in the Indian auto market. Renault has jolted the MPV market by Triber's attractive price. The Renault Triber starts from only Rs 4.95 lakh which is considerably lower than any other car from the MPV segment including the Ertiga and the LX6.

What is the cost of Renault Triber?

The Renault Triber has 4 models, RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ. Their prices are as follows:

Model Price RXE Rs 4.95 Lakh RXL Rs 5.49 Lakh RXT Rs 5.99 Lakh RXZ Rs 6.49 Lakh

When will Renault Triber launch?

The Renault Tribe has already been launched on August 28 2019.

What is the mileage of Renault Triber?

The company claims a mileage of 20kmpl in the all-new Renault Triber.

What are the colours available in Renault Triber?

The colours available in Renault Triber are -- Ice Cool White, Metal Mustard, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Electric Blue.

What are the engine specifications of Renault Triber?

Renault Triber comes with a 1.0-litre petrol engine. It is a 3-cylinder unit and produces 72PS of power and 96Nm of torque.

Is the Renault Triber available in diesel variant?

No, at the time of launch the Renault Triber only comes with a single-engine option that is 1.0-litre petrol.

What type of transmission comes with the Renault Triber?

The Renault Triber comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox. At the time of launch, there is no automatic gearbox option in the Renault Triber but the company could launch it in the future.

Is Renault Triber 7-seater?

Yes, Renault Triber is a 7-seater MPV. Its length is, however, less than 4 meter.

What is the boot space in Renault Triber?

Renault Triber has a boot space of 625 litre

How much is the basic booking amount for Renault Triber?

Renault Triber can be booked at any Renault dealership with a basic amount of Rs 11,000.

When did the booking for Renault Triber start?

The bookings for Renault Triber had started on August 17.

