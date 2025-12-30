Ola Electric to begin deliveries of Roadster X+ based on Bharat Cell following govt certification

Advertisement
Ola Electric's Roadster X+ has received government approval and is ready for delivery. It is the first model to use the company's own "Bharat Cell" battery technology.

Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Ola Electric announced on Tuesday that its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+, has received official government certification. Powered by the company's indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, the model is now cleared for immediate customer deliveries.

The Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) received approval under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989, following testing by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT) in Manesar.

In a statement, the company noted:

"With this certification, Ola Electric will now begin deliveries of the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh), marking a significant milestone as it becomes the first electric motorcycle in India to be certified with a completely in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack".

With this approval, Ola Electric has successfully integrated its proprietary cell technology across its entire two-wheeler portfolio, including both electric scooters and motorcycles.

Unmatched performance and safety

An Ola Electric spokesperson highlighted the importance of this achievement, stating that the certification is a "major milestone" in the company's goal to build end-to-end EV technology within India. With the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh) , the spokesperson said, "We are delivering an unmatched range along with superior performance, safety, and reliability, powered entirely by our own cell and battery technology. This is a defining step towards accelerating EV adoption in India's motorcycle-dominated 2W market".

Rigorous testing standards

The certification follows exhaustive safety, electrical, and environmental testing mandated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The validation program included:

  • Functional Safety and Construction
  • Range and Gradeability
  • Noise and Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC)
  • Braking Performance

Additionally, the 9.1 kWh high-energy-density battery pack recently received ARAI certification under the AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards. The pack successfully cleared stringent durability tests, including water immersion, thermal runaway, fire safety, and mechanical shock. 

Ola Electric Bike
