Luxury car launches 2026: Jaguar Land Rover and Lexus to expand Indian portfolios In 2026, the luxury automotive landscape in India will see a significant shift. While Jaguar Land Rover focuses on its electric transition with two major EV rollouts, Lexus is set to refresh its popular sedan and introduce a rugged new SUV.

Luxury automakers Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Lexus are preparing to bring several high-profile models to the Indian market in 2026. Many of these vehicles, which are currently limited to international markets, will finally make their debut in India. While JLR is focusing on its electric transition with two major EV rollouts, Lexus is set to refresh its popular sedan and introduce a rugged new SUV.

Upcoming Jaguar Land Rover launches in 2026

1. 2026 Range Rover Electric

JLR is expected to launch the highly anticipated all-electric Range Rover in India during the first half of 2026. According to reports from Autocar, the SUV will likely feature a 118kWh NMC battery and a dual-motor setup—one on each axle—delivering a combined 550hp and 850Nm of torque.

Visually, the electric version will stay true to its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart, with only subtle design tweaks to the grille. It is expected to be available in both standard and long-wheelbase variants.

2. 2026 Jaguar Electric 4-Door GT

Scheduled for a late 2026 debut, the Jaguar Electric 4-Door GT is currently being fast-tracked for development. Built on the brand's new dedicated EV platform, JEA (Jaguar Electric Architecture), the GT is rumoured to offer a range of over 700km and approximately 580hp.

Its design takes inspiration from the Type 00 concept, featuring an upright nose, a long flat bonnet, a sleek sloping roofline, and a short decklid for a classic grand tourer silhouette.

Upcoming Lexus launches in 2026

1. 2026 Lexus ES (Next-Gen)

While the current Lexus ES has been on sale in India since 2018, its next-generation successor is already available internationally. Lexus is expected to bring this new iteration to India in 2026. It will likely offer two 2.5-litre hybrid powertrains:

ES 300h: Producing 201hp.

ES 350h: A more powerful version tuned to 247hp.

2. 2026 Lexus GX

The Lexus GX is currently available in select global markets. Its upcoming expansion into right-hand-drive (RHD) markets like Australia and Japan makes an Indian launch highly probable for the second half of 2026.

The GX sits on the TNGA-F ladder-frame platform (shared with the Land Cruiser Prado) and features a bold, boxy, and upright design. Despite its rugged exterior, the cabin is ultra-premium, offering both 6- and 7-seat configurations.

