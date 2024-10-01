Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Auto
  4. Ola Electric faces decline as e-scooter competition heats up in India

Ola Electric faces decline as e-scooter competition heats up in India

Ola Electric has reportedly sold 23,965 vehicles in September 2024, marking a second consecutive month of decline in sales. The company’s market share has been dropping steadily from over 50 per cent in April to just 27 per cent in September2024, as per the government data.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 23:48 IST
Ola Electric, e-scooter, competition, tech news, auto
Image Source : OLA Ola Electric faces decline as e-scooter competition heats up in India

Ola Electric, India’s electric scooter manufacturer has recorded its lowest monthly sales for the year in September 2024. The SoftBank-backed firm is now grappling with increased competition from rivals, service network issues, and a shrinking market share.

Ola Electric: Sales decline

Ola Electric sold 23,965 vehicles in September, marking a second consecutive month of declining sales. The company’s market share has steadily dropped from over 50 per cent in April to just 27 per cent in September, according to government data. This decrease reflects a growing challenge from smaller competitors, including TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto, which have made significant market gains in recent months.

Rivals gaining

During the same period, TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have reported consecutive market share increases, closing the gap with Ola Electric. TVS has now gained market share for five straight months, while Bajaj has seen gains for three consecutive months.

Service network issues and competitor growth

Ola’s shrinking lead can be attributed to its competitors launching new models with prices similar to Ola’s and expanding their service networks. Bajaj, for example, has increased the number of dealerships for its Chetak e-scooters from 100 to over 500 within the last year. Ola, on the other hand, has seen minimal growth in its dealership network, with numbers rising from 750 to just 800.

Service-related issues have also played a significant role. Last month, an incident involving a dissatisfied customer setting fire to an Ola showroom in Karnataka highlighted the company’s ongoing struggles with after-sales service. Analysts, including those from HSBC, have noted that improving its service network will be crucial for Ola to maintain its position in the market.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric stock plunges 25 per cent from an all-time high in just 5 trading days

Related Stories
EV sales in India to go up by 40 per cent to 1.75 million units in FY2024

EV sales in India to go up by 40 per cent to 1.75 million units in FY2024

Tata makes big announcement about Sierra EV, here's when the SUV will arrive

Tata makes big announcement about Sierra EV, here's when the SUV will arrive

Hyundai steps on the gas for extended-range of EVs: Reuters

Hyundai steps on the gas for extended-range of EVs: Reuters

Battery electric vehicle sales cross 1 crore mark globally this year: Report

Battery electric vehicle sales cross 1 crore mark globally this year: Report

Hyundai's all-electric Casper SUV: Production to start from July

Hyundai's all-electric Casper SUV: Production to start from July

India gets high-demand for EV 2 wheelers, but Ola experiences a dip: Know-why

India gets high-demand for EV 2 wheelers, but Ola experiences a dip: Know-why

Ola Electric shares surge 20 per cent on market debut amid EV optimism

Ola Electric shares surge 20 per cent on market debut amid EV optimism

Ola Electric shares tumbles down to 30 per cent from peak value

Ola Electric shares tumbles down to 30 per cent from peak value

Profitability challenges ahead

Despite its aggressive pricing strategy, Ola Electric has yet to turn a profit. With sales slowing and competitors strengthening their positions, the company faces an uphill battle in both the financial and competitive landscapes.

ALSO READ: Snapchat’s Footsteps feature to track your travels, now available for iOS: How does it work?

ALSO READ: Ola Electric shares tumbles down to 30 per cent from peak value

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Auto

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Auto News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement