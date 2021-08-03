Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
Nitin Gadkari asks car manufacturers to provide six airbags as standard

Nitin Gadkari gave the call at a meeting on Tuesday with a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising of private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile Manufacturers.

New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2021 22:45 IST
Image Source : PTI

The Union Minister also emphasised the need for a quick roll-out of 'Flex-Fuel Vehicles within a year's time.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday appealed to all private vehicle manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 'six airbags' across all variants and segments of the vehicle, in the interest of passenger safety.

The Union Minister also emphasised the need for a quick roll-out of 'Flex-Fuel Vehicles within a year's time. In technical parlance, FFVs are capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol and gasoline.

Gadkari gave the call at a meeting on Tuesday with a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising of private, commercial and two-wheeler automobile Manufacturers.

"The delegation presented an update of the auto industry's status and requested for deferment of emission-based regulations such as 'BS-6 phase 2', 'CAFE Phase 2' among others such as 'OBD' regulations for two-wheelers," the ministry said in a statement.

"Gadkari emphasised on the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year's time, vis-a-vis successful available technologies in Brazil and the US."

"The requests of SIAM are currently under consideration and a follow-up meeting may be organised within a fortnight."

(With inputs from IANS)

